AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to Known Publishing Scammer! – by Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.

This is long but we’re including all of it so you can see just how far these scammers will go to rip off unwary authors. It’s interesting to note that the author’s own attorney even thought this was legitimate. It literally took us two minutes to figure out it was fake. You’ll see how below.

Mentioned in this article:

FOX / FOX Entertainment / fox-entertainment.com (the fake one)

The scammers put FoxEntertainment.com in their email signature but the “reply” email address is actually fox-entertainment.com (notice the hyphen), which is a non-working website (but the email address works).

Kevin Lord at Fox Entertainment

There really is a Kevin Lord at FOX. However, he heads up their Human Resources Department. He doesn’t do TV and movie deals. The business card that the scammer included in the email correspondence was, of course, fake.

David J North – WGA West (the fake one)

The REAL Writers Guild of America’s website is WGA.org, which the scammers, again, include in their email signatures to make it look legit. But, as with the example above, when you “reply” to the email, it goes to wgawriters.com (also a non-working website).

WritersWeekly contacted the REAL David J North, a famous screenwriter in Hollywood. This isn’t the first time this has happened to him! His response is further below.

Beaufort Green – projectbeaugreen@gmail.com

A scum-of-the-Earth fake literary agent. Legitimate literary agents don’t use Gmail or other free email services. They have professional websites and they use those domains for their emails. We searched high and low on the Internet for a real literary agent by that name, and found nothing. The author reported that this entire saga started when scammer Beaufort Green contacted him by phone. More is on that below as well.

It’s possible that all three of the people above are the same scammer. Notice that ALL THREE use the term “Good day” repeatedly.

And, it’s interesting to note that two of them (again, we think they are all the same person) spelled check like this: cheque. That is the non-American English spelling for that word that is used in other countries.

Page Solutions / PageSolutions.us – this is where the scammers wanted the money sent to.

Read this! WARNING about Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com, Page Solutions / pagesolutions.us, and Apex Digital Pro / apexdigitalpro.us

And this, about the same company trying to profit from book-to-movie scams: How I Saved an Author from Getting Scammed for $18K by Pro Writers Network / ProWritersNetwork.com

This author in particular has five books on the market (a series). He has been approached by several of these fake movie deal scammers and he’s asked us to research all of them. In the most recent scam attempted, he received a phone call, “out of the blue,” from Beaufort Green, who claims to be a “Publishing Strategist | Film Rights & Literary Agent.” That is total B.S.!

The author was approached by the “literary agent” by phone. PUBLIC SERVICE REMINDER: Never answer calls from unknown numbers and, if they leave a message, block them and do NOT call them back!!!

The fake literary agent introduced the author to the (fake) Fox executive and the (fake) WGA person, a screenwriter who would create the “treatment.”

This scam is attempting to get the author to pay $50K (!!!) for a “movie treatment.” What is that, you ask?

“A film treatment (or simply treatment) is a piece of prose, typically the step between scene cards (index cards) and the first draft of a screenplay for a motion picture, television program, or radio play. It is generally longer and more detailed than an outline (or one-page synopsis), and it may include details of directorial style that an outline omits. Treatments read like a short story, but are told in the present tense and describe events as they happen. A treatment may also be created in the process of adapting a novel, play, or other pre-existing work into a screenplay.” – Wikipedia – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Film_treatment

The author’s writing is in italics. Where you don’t see italics, and where there’s bold text, that is something we added.

FROM THE AUTHOR:

Good afternoon, Angela!

This is the latest offer. It is coming from Fox Entertainment. Can you check on it? It appears to be more solid than originally thought. However, they are still asking me to come up with the movie treatment, or most of it. The amount is much greater and my lawyer thinks it’s legit. But, this is his first exposure to Hollywood Option agreements. I would appreciate your feedback. Focus Features (the fake one) proved to be a scam. I knew it the minute that I scheduled a Zoom call with the supposed Executive Producer. On this round, the Executive Producer appeared to be who he said that he was in the Zoom call.

ANGELA RESPONDS:

What email address is he using to contact you?

AUTHOR RESPONDS:

kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com

EMAILS THE AUTHOR FORWARDED TO US:

(YOU MIGHT BE ASKING WHAT’S UP WITH ALL THE /’s AND THE BLANK LINES IN THE SCAMMER’S EMAIL SIGNATURE? YEAH, WE CAN’T FIGURE THAT OUT, EITHER. MAYBE IT’S HIS TEMPLATE AND HE FORGOT TO FILL IN THOSE BLANK LINES WITH WHATEVER NAME/POSITION…WHATEVER HE WAS USING AT THAT MOMENT.)

From: *Beaufort Green* <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com

Date: Wed, Nov 19, 2025 at 12:12 PM

Subject: Zoom meeting with (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

To: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Kevin Lord is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Meeting with (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) Time: Nov 20, 2025 04:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83828898823?pwd=Ds6bYl97n6rV21VnolNQONw7F7O0ZK.1

/Best,____/

/

/

*/Beaufort “Bo” Green/**/____/*

/Publishing Strategist | Film Rights & Literary Agent/

REMEMBER THAT THIS IS NOT THE REAL KEVIN LORD AT FOX! THE AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY EVEN CONTACTED THE SECRETARY OF THE REAL KEVIN LORD AT HIS NEW YORK OFFICE BUT HE WAS ALWAYS IN MEETINGS AND THE ATTORNEY NEVER HEARD BACK FROM HIM. THAT WAS ALSO A RED FLAG! HERE, THE FAKE KEVIN LORD IS OFFERING TO PAY $10K OF THE $50K FOR THE TREATMENT. THIS WAS A PSYCH MANEUVER TO TRY TO GET THE AUTHOR TO PAY UP QUICKLY AS WELL. OF COURSE, THE FAKE KEVIN LORD DIDN’T ACTUALLY SEND ANY MONEY.

On Fri, Nov 21, 2025 at 2:54 PM Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com> wrote:

Dear Mr. Green,

This is Kevin Lord. Please be advised that I will be moving forward with an investment of $10,000 for the development of the Film Treatment for (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED). This investment is being made so that we can advance this material without delay and ensure all prerequisites are completed promptly.

Attached to this email is the formal letter issued by FOX, as well as the Film Option Agreement, which outlines the budgeting and framework for the upcoming film adaptation project. Review these documents carefully, as they establish the expectations and requirements for moving forward.

I need your team to begin this project no later than Monday. It is essential that progress is initiated immediately so we remain aligned with our timelines and obligations.

(COMMENT FROM ANGELA: NOTICE THE HURRY, HURRY SALES PUSH!!)

Next week, I will be flying to California for a series of corporate meetings and discussions. During that time, I will also be arranging for Matthew McConaughey’s talent agency to review a query regarding this book series. It is imperative that the Film Treatment is already underway before these meetings commence.

(COMMENT FROM ANGELA: NOTICE THE NAME DROPPING OF A CELEBRITY!)

Please confirm by Monday that your team has started the project. We cannot afford any postponements.

Regards,

YOU CAN READ BOTH DOCUMENTS AT THE LINKS BELOW:

The FAKE Fox Letter of Intent – (Notice the syntax and capitalization errors.)

The FAKE Fox Film Rights Option and Non-Disclosure Agreement – (Lots of errors in this one, too!)

(HERE, THE AUTHOR IS CONTACTING THE FAKE DAVID NORTH AT THE FAKE WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA. HE OBTAINED THIS PERSON’S CONTACT INFO. FROM THE FAKE LITERARY AGENT. IT’S A CLASSIC CASE OF ONE SCAMMER PASSING AN AUTHOR OFF TO ANOTHER SCAMMER…ASSUMING ALL OF THE MEN AREN’T THE SAME PERSON, OF COURSE.)

On 11/21/2025 9:32 PM EST (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) wrote:

Dear Mr. North,

I trust this correspondence finds you in good health.

Thank you once again for your continued patience throughout this process. We recently faced an unforeseen change in direction with our producers/production company due to matters outside of our control. These issues have now been fully resolved, and we are prepared to move forward without further delay. Our offer remains as originally proposed and agreed: an initial payment of $28,000 for the (AUTHOR’S BOOK SERIES NAME REMOVED) Hollywood movie treatment, with the remaining $32,000 to be issued prior to completion of the material. To complete your $60,000 professional fee.

I want to extend my sincere apologies for any delay and inconvenience this situation may have caused in recent months. At this stage, both my investor and my attorney have reviewed the project in full, and each has issued their formal approval to proceed. We are now in a solid position to advance the treatment and the broader development of the franchise.

As you have already received the manuscripts for all four books, we kindly request a progress update. Could you please advise on the approximate percentage of the treatment that has been completed? Additionally, we already have the final book’s manuscript finished and would appreciate a projected timeline for delivery. If possible, please confirm whether completion within the next one to two weeks is feasible, or provide a reliable range of dates.

This information is essential, as our current producer will be presenting the material to the board of directors of the production company and to the talent agency representing the actors we intend to approach for this franchise. A clear understanding of your timeline will enable us to coordinate effectively and maintain momentum with our partners.

Please share your assessment at your earliest convenience. Should you require further clarification, you may contact my film agent, Beaufort Green, at 332-203-6553, or by email.

Thank you for your professionalism and collaboration. We appreciate your continued partnership.

Warm regards,

(AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

NOTICE THE PRESSURE TACTICS BELOW!

On Sat, Nov 22, 2025 at 3:36 PM David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com> wrote:

Good day to both of you,

I would like to make this clear, This will be the last time I will accept any offer coming from the both of you. The WGA does not take it lightly when authors or clients backout multiple times as this is seen as a bad business venture. However, I will be willing to give this one more shot as long as the following terms are met:

I will accept a minimum initial payment of $31,000 before progress of treatment will be discussed. This will guarantee me that none of you will be backing out.

(ANGELA’S NOTE: THIS IS SUPPOSED TO BE THE WRITER’S GUILD OF AMERICA BUT, BELOW, HE USES THE NON-AMERICAN ENGLISH SPELLING FOR CHECK. NOTICE HIS GRAMMATICAL ERRORS, TOO.)

Payment must be made or sent out via cheque next week on November 24, 2025 Monday, in order for me to start and finish on track for whatever timeline is being set of me. No delays whatsoever. Any attempt to put this project on hold by either (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) or Bo Green will result in immediate termination of service and a complaint will be filed to the WGA for breach of agreement.

If the both of you agree to these reasonable terms, then we have a deal. Otherwise, I believe our business relationship is at end. Feel free to reach out about finalizing this project.

Respectfully,

David J. North

(NOTE FROM ANGELA: NEVER, EVER PAY BY CHECK OR WIRE TRANSFER! YOU’LL NEVER GET YOUR MONEY BACK!)

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

To: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>

Cc: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Sent: Monday, November 24, 2025 at 10:02:59 AM EST

Subject: Re: CONFIDENTIAL: Film Adaptation Project for (BOOK SERIES NAME REMOVED)

Dear Mr. Green,

Good day.

To clarify, the only requirement we need from your side at this stage is the Hollywood Standard Film Treatment. This is the most critical document right now, as I will be presenting it to the talent agency of Matthew McConaughey during my upcoming trip to California.

As mentioned earlier, all other requirements will be handled during the formal production process, so you are not responsible for completing the remaining three items at this time.

Given our timeline, I must kindly but urgently request that the Film Treatment be started within this month and hopefully will be submitted in the next couple weeks. This material is essential and time-sensitive, and we cannot proceed to the next phase without it especially with the upcoming presentation.

Thank you for your immediate attention to this matter

Regards,

On 11/24/2025 10:17 AM EST Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com> wrote:

Good Day Mr. North,

I understand your frustration, but as mentioned in the previous email we encountered stumbling blocks along the way and at this stage, revisiting those issues is no longer productive. What is most important now is to clarify a few key points: the projected timeframe for completion of the treatment, your proposed start date, and whether you are able to complete the project within the next two weeks.

In terms of the payment the author and his associates have come up with the initial payment you need which is $31,000 and the remaining will be given prior to the completion of the work. So, I can assure you this time that we will push through with no more excuses and delays.

Lastly, for the mode of payment, we would like to ask again where or how we can send you the amount needed to start and proceed immediately.

From: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>

Sent: Monday, November 24, 2025 10:37 PM

To: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

Cc: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Subject: Re: CONFIDENTIAL: Film Adaptation Project for (BOOK SERIES TITLE REMOVED)

(ANGELA’S NOTE: TAKE NOTICE OF THIS SALUTATION, AND THEN THE ONE IN THE NEXT EMAIL. SAME WORDS AND SAME MISSING COMMA! THE FAKE FOX GUY ALSO USES THE TERM “GOOD DAY.”)

Good Day Mr. Lord,

Just to clarify, out of the four (4) requirements stipulated in your Letter of Intent and Film Option Agreement, do you need? If we are gonna provide the treatment does it mean that we are responsible for the other three (3) requirements? If not, kindly confirm.

We will be waiting for your advice and instructions.

(BELOW IS THE EMAIL THAT HELPED US CONNECT ALL OF THESE SCAMMERS TO KNOWN SCAMMER, PAGE SOLUTIONS / PageSolutions.us!!!)

On Mon, Nov 24, 2025 at 12:11 PM David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com> wrote:

Good Day Mr. Green,

Thank you for your message and for the clarification provided. I appreciate your team’s commitment to moving the project forward and addressing the concerns regarding payment and timelines. Frankly, it is none of my concern in regards to the stumbling blocks you may have experienced as long as once payment is made I will deliver the treatment to your client (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED).

Before proceeding, I would like to outline the key points to ensure that we are fully aligned and that the work can commence smoothly and without further delays:

Projected Timeframe Once the initial payment has been received and confirmed, I can begin work immediately. Based on the remaining scope of the treatment, I estimate that the full project can be completed within two weeks, provided there are no additional changes to the requirements and I receive timely responses to any clarifications that may arise.

Proposed Start Date I am available to start as soon as the initial payment is processed. If the payment is completed within the next 24–48 hours, I can begin work immediately thereafter.

Completion Within Two Weeks Yes, I am able to complete the project within the next two weeks, assuming that all necessary materials, approvals, and feedback are provided promptly. I will maintain open communication throughout the process to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Payment Details Regarding the initial payment of $31,000, thank you for confirming that the author and his associates have secured the amount. To proceed, the payment can be sent via the following method:

Account Name: Page Solutions

Address: PO Box 17037 Lakeside Park, KY 41017

Please have this mailed overnight so that the team handling this in Kentucky can monitor the package.

Once the payment has been sent, kindly email me the transfer confirmation so I can verify and immediately schedule the start of the project. If you need alternate payment options or documentation for your accounting purposes, please let me know and I will provide them right away.

(ANGELA’S NOTE: “Once the payment has been sent, kindly email me the transfer confirmation…” BUT, WAIT, HE SENT AN ADDRESS TO MAIL A CHECK. HIS WORDING MAKES IT LOOK LIKE HE’S EXPECTING A WIRE TRANSFER. AND, HE IS! KEEP READING!!)

I appreciate your cooperation, and I am ready to move forward efficiently and professionally.

Best regards,

David J. North

On 11/24/2025 12:41 PM EST Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com> wrote:

David,

This is duly noted, thank you. Jeff will take care of it.

(ANGELA’S NOTE) REMEMBER THAT KEVIN LORD, THE FAKE FOX GUY, OFFERED TO PAY PART OF THE FEE. TRUST ME. HE DID NOT. IT’S A PSYCHOLOGICAL TACTIC TO MAKE THE AUTHOR FEEL OBLIGATED TO HURRY UP AND SEND HIS PORTION AS WELL.)



On Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at 03:51:05 PM EST, David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com> wrote:

Good day Gentlemen,

The team from Page Solutions just informed me that the cheque coming from Kevin Lord of Fox Entertainment arrived today. Waiting for the remaining amount to be settled for the initial payment. Attached below is a photo of the cheque sent to me.

(ANGELA’S NOTE: WE DID NOT SEE A PICTURE OF THE CHECK.)

sincerely,

David J. North

On Tue, Nov 25, 2025 at 9:55 PM (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) wrote:

Mr. North,

I did speak to Mr. Lord this afternoon and assured him that pay was coming and the delay was 100% technology driven. I understand your position. I can assure that we should held without fault regarding previous grievances.

(AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

On 11/26/2025 10:46 AM EST Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com> wrote:

Good Day Mr. North,

May I kindly ask if you offer other payment options aside from cheque payments? Cheque delivery may cause delays due to the Thanksgiving holiday. In light of this, would it be possible to arrange a wire transfer to Page Solutions instead?

Please let me know your preferred method and any details required on our end to facilitate this.

Thank you, and I look forward to your response.

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com>

To: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>; (AUTHOR’S INFO. REMOVED)

Cc: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

Sent: Wednesday, November 26, 2025 at 11:34:23 AM EST

Subject: Re: (BOOK SERIES TITLE REMOVED)

Good day Bo, I understand your concern, and I am able to provide a wire transfer payment method for your clients so that it would be a lot easier for them to make the payment. The details are as follows:

Account Name: Page Solutions

Account Number: (REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY)

Wire transfer Routing number: 021000021

Sincerely,

David J. North

On 12/02/2025 1:10 PM EST (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) wrote:

Good afternoon, Mr. North!

Thank you again for your patience!

The four-day holiday weekend apparently was seen as a six-day holiday weekend for many Americans. I have spoken to Mr. Lord, (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) and my investor. We did receive your wiring instructions and will expedite as soon as (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) speaks with both Mr. Lord and you. He is interested in investing and wanted to learn more about the process and the logistics.

Again, thank you for your patience.

Best regards.

(AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED.)

On Tue, Dec 2, 2025 at 2:37 PM David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com> wrote:

Good day Jeff,

I will be able to speak to him as long as (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) will send me an email personally to confirm this statement. Let him send a separate email with his phone number. Thank you.

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>

To: David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com>

Cc: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

Sent: Monday, December 8, 2025 at 03:09:29 PM EST

Subject: Re: “Movie Treatment”

Good Day Mr. North, I hope everything is well on your end. We sincerely apologize for the delays and setbacks we’ve encountered. A number of unexpected issues arose, including one of our investors being defrauded through a crypto scheme, as well as the need to address several contract rectifications with our current production partner. My client, (AUTHOR NAME REMOVED), is now requesting a scheduled Zoom meeting with all parties. I understand this is a significant favor, especially since you were initially reluctant to share your contact details, but we believe a brief discussion would help align expectations and move things forward smoothly. Regarding your professional fee, my client and his investor are currently securing the funds to complete the $21,000 down payment. The remaining $29,000 will be settled upon your release of the final draft of the movie treatment. Lastly, may we kindly ask you to confirm if we can still meet the target date of December 15? Our production partner, Mr. Lord, is scheduled to fly out on December 16, and the material will be presented to the talent management teams of the actors and actresses we intend to approach. Thank you very much, and we appreciate your patience and continued support.

On 12/09/2025 11:41 AM EST Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com> wrote:

Dear Gentlemen,

I hope this message finds each of you well.

As you are all aware, I will be presenting the Movie Treatment on December 16, 2025. In preparation for this presentation, I would like to request an update from everyone regarding the current status of their deliverables. I have already provided a $10,000 investment to support (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) in the development of the Movie Treatment, and it is important that we remain aligned and on schedule.

Mr. North:

(AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) informed me that the Movie Treatment is approximately 75% complete. If possible, I kindly request that you send me the current draft at your earliest convenience. We need adequate time to review the material prior to presenting it to the talent agencies representing several Hollywood actors. Receiving the draft as soon as possible would be greatly appreciated.

Mr. Lyons:

I am still awaiting the revised Film Option Agreement, which you mentioned would be sent on Monday. Please forward the updated document at your earliest opportunity. Your prompt attention to this matter would be sincerely appreciated.

Mr. Green:

Kindly ensure coordination among all parties to help bring all components together efficiently. Given the importance of this presentation to the talent agencies, I want to avoid any risk of presenting a substandard Movie Treatment. Your oversight in keeping the team aligned is essential.

Thank you all for your cooperation and timely attention to these matters.

Regards,

From: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

To: David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com>; (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Cc: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>; (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED)

Sent: Tuesday, December 9, 2025 at 04:26:48 PM EST

Subject: Re: Update for the Movie Treatment

Dear Mr. North,

Thank you for keeping me updated. I wanted to kindly request the draft of the Movie Treatment once this will be all settled by (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED) so that we can have a review and check the standard of the treatment. Having the draft will allow us to move forward and ensure that the completed and finalized Treatment is ready to be presented to the talent agencies representing the actors and actresses.

I appreciate your attention to this matter and look forward to receiving the draft once this will be settled by (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED).

Regards,

From: David North <davidnorth@wgawriters.com>

Sent: Wednesday, December 10, 2025 1:26 AM

To: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>; (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Cc: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>; (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED)

Subject: Re: Update for the Movie Treatment

Good day Mr. Lord,

As of the moment I cannot release the treatment without the initial fee of $31,000. The only amount I have received is $10,000 coming from you. I am only obligated by the WGA to release the document once payment from both parties has been made. Also, I highly suggest full payment from the author’s end to be able to finish this document upon the deadline you have provided. So far, no word yet from (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED).

Sincerely,

David J. north

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: (AUTHOR NAME REMOVED)

To: (AUTHOR’S INVESTOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Sent: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 07:32:51 AM EST

Subject: Film Option Agreement-

(AUTHOR’S INVESTOR’S NAME REMOVED),

This was the original contract. It is currently being revised by my attorney, (NAME REMOVED). The main points are (a) I am not responsible for the screen play. (Fox Entertainment will cover this), and (b) I am not responsible for any return of option funds if a catastrophic event, such as COVID, delays filming.

There are other items that will be discussed in full. I think that it is imperative for you to speak to (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) and Executive Producer, Kevin Ward. My agent, Beaufort Green, cleared your having direct dialog with Mr. Lord. I am including both his phone number and (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) number. I would recommend calling (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) first. You might also want to run this by your attorney.

(AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME AND PHONE NUMBER REMOVED.)

Kevin Lord- 424-455-6348

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: (AUTHOR NAME REMOVED)

To: (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S INFO. REMOVED)

Sent: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 07:51:55 AM EST

Subject: Fw: Film Option Agreement-

(AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED),

I spoke to (AUTHOR’S INVESTOR’S NAME REMOVED), and he described it as “interesting.” But he will want to speak with both you and Kevin Lord.

On Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 10:24:58 AM EST, Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com> wrote:

Dear (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED),

I hope this email finds you well.

I have been in touch with so many different people right now and I cannot afford to talk to another person just to have your “Movie Treatment” be completed.

I will be very busy in the next couple days having some meetings with executives. You told me that you would be settling this treatment as soon as possible, and skip to this date it’s already the 2nd week of December. The reason why I had scheduled a meeting with the talent agencies of some actors and actresses by the 3rd week of December due to your verbal commitment.

I do understand the circumstances that you have been on however, you are dwelling on the same problem each and every day. If Mr. North won’t send me the final treatment; It would be embarrassing on your part that I will be presenting with NO materials on to my sit-down meeting with the talent agencies of the actors and actresses. It might be one of the reasons why we might not continue on with this project.

Regards,

—– Forwarded Message —–

From: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

To: Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

Cc: (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED); Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>

Sent: Thursday, December 11, 2025 at 11:02:48 AM EST

Subject: Re: Film Option Agreement-

Mr. Lord,

Thank you for your direct message and your patience. I had asked Beaufort Green if it would be okay for my investor to call you. He said that it was. However, (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) told me that I should have refrained. In retrospect, he proved correct. I am simply trying to make this happen.

Again, we are making every effort to bring this to fruition.

Sincerely,

(AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

From: (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED)

Sent: Thursday, December 11, 2025 8:54 PM

To: Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>; Kevin Lord <kevin.lord@fox-entertainment.com>

Subject: Fw: Film Option Agreement-

This was forwarded to (AUTHOR’S INVESTOR’S NAME REMOVED) minutes ago. He is interested. I am asking him for the full 50k.

ANGELA’S EMAILS TO THE AUTHOR (I was responding to the barrage of emails he was forwarding to me):

EMAIL #1

https://wgawriters.com is not a working website.

He put the real website address in his signature to make the email look legit but his email address is wgawriters.com while the actual WGA website is wga.org.

https://fox-entertainment.com is also not a working website. Same thing. They’re spoofing real website addresses to trick you.

I found this:

Beaufort “Bo” Green/**/____/*

Publishing Strategist | Film Rights & Literary Agent

No legit company uses gmail email addresses. Beaufort “Bo” Green is a fake literary agent.

You’re getting scammed.

Angela

EMAIL #2

Hi Jeff,

Again, fox-entertainment.com is not a working website. They tricked you into thinking they’re the real Fox. They are NOT.

It’s a scam.

Angela

EMAIL #3

Oh, LORD!! Do NOT wire them any money!!!! They do that instead of accepting credit cards because they know you’ll never get it back. The second you wire the money, they’re going to transfer that money overseas. And, if you send them a check, they’ll deposit it, and move the money out of that account.

See the name on the account? Page Solutions? They’re a known scammer that we already have on our list.

Here’s a complaint on the BBB website by someone they stole $30K for the EXACT THING they’re trying to con you for!!!!

It’s a network of scam websites. They’re all the same company. We received another complaint about them in November.

Angela

EMAIL #4

Beaufort Green <projectbeaugreen@gmail.com>

Who is that?

I encourage you to contract Fox directly. They will tell you it’s a scam.

Even if Fox did make you an offer, they would never charge you for the “treatment,” nor for anything else. Real production companies don’t charge authors any fees at all.

Here is the real Kevin Lord:

https://www.foxcorporation.com/management/executive-team/kevin-lord

FROM THE AUTHOR:

Good morning, Angela!

The picture of the “real Kevin Lord” looks frighteningly similar to the Kevin Lord I had the Zoom with. This is a complete departure from the Zoom call with the alleged Joshua Kornblit and the (fake!) Focus Features person. Kornblit is decidedly European. The “stand in” was Indian. His lips didn’t move. It was very sloppy. Conversely, Lord’s Zoom was slick. The option agreement was lauded for its professionalism by an investor who had worked for Bank of America for 34 years.

I have known (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED), the attorney since 2014. He is not an entertainment attorney. He impresses me as an extremely smart man. I tapped him because he was readily available, knew (FRIEND’S NAME REMOVED) and had some brief exposure to (AUTHOR’S BOOK SERIES NAME REMOVED). He saw red flags throughout the experience but was impressed by the apparent “tightness” of the scam.

(AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) did attempt to reach out to the “real Kevin Ward” at his New York office. Ward was always in a meeting. (AUTHOR’S ATTORNEY’S NAME REMOVED) did leave an extensive message with his secretary. There was never a response from that office. Mr. Ward always used the “424” area code number. We are certain that it was a cell phone. I would encourage you to call Mr. Lyons. He even suggested a possible “sting,” reminding me that President Trump promised to come down on these scammers who make a living preying on American writers and artists.

I don’t know Beaufort Green from Adam! He steered me to the alleged Kevin Ward. He was constantly pressing me for money to pay for the movie treatment. He seemed more concerned about that than anything. I could not locate him online.

ANGELA RESPONDS:

Hi (AUTHOR’S NAME REMOVED),

AI can be extremely sophisticated and those scammers can afford to use the best of the best. They are ripping authors off for tens of thousands each.

Please read this:

WARNING about Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com, Page Solutions / pagesolutions.us, and Apex Digital Pro / apexdigitalpro.us

They used our company name (WritersWeekly) to try to snag a victim, just like they used Fox and the WGA to try to snag you.

It’s the same company that is trying to scam you:

Page Solutions / pagesolutions.us

Angela

WritersWeekly reached out to the REAL FOX, and has not yet heard back from them.

WritersWeekly reached out to the REAL David J North , a famous Hollywood screenwriter, and he WAS kind enough to respond. Here’s what he said:

RELATED







HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.