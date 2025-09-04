“Will you buy an article I wrote about how to land a movie deal?” NO, and here’s why!

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

Q –

“In this article, I’ll talk about the visual aspects of a book, generating publicity, querying producers, paying for pitching networking services, and hiring a professional screenwriter, all of which are elements that are bound to set up any book for Hollywood success…”

A –

There are so many book-to-film scams out there right now and the very poor advice in your article would lead authors right into those scammers’ clutches. A guy recently contacted me who was scammed out of $1M over time. They kept dangling that non-existent movie over his head…for years!

I was also interviewed by the Associated Press about scammers in the industry.

You mentioned “pitching services.” Those are a scam.

And, movie companies hire screenwriters; not authors.

Part of your pitch said you’ve done all of this yourself but you didn’t say anything about the book or the resulting movie, which tells me your efforts failed.

NOT INTERESTED!

