WARNING about Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com, Page Solutions / pagesolutions.us, and Apex Digital Pro / apexdigitalpro.us

Companies mentioned in this article:

Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com

Page Solutions / pagesolutions.us (read this Better Business Bureau complaint)

Apex Digital Pro / apexdigitalpro.us

Bluegrass Bound Books / bluegrassboundbooks.com

Crescent Spring Literary / crescentspringliterary.com

NOTES:

This scammer used our name (WritersWeekly) to rip off an author!

Page Solutions and Pro Writers Network have the same “U.S. address” as Crescent Spring Literary / crescentspringliterary.com and that is a virtual address. The companies are not actually located there.

Pro Writers Network has the same phone number as Bluegrass Bound Books / bluegrassboundbooks.com. I’m sure they go by other names as well.

Apex Digital Pro has an incomplete address on their website (no street number). We googled the street and city and it’s a residential neighborhood. They have covers on the website for books published long before this website existed. The website is only four months old. According to Google: “Apexdigitalpro.us is likely a scam, and individuals should be extremely cautious when interacting with it. The following are major red flags associated with this domain and similar schemes…”

Also, see: How I Saved an Author from Getting Scammed for $18K by Pro Writers Network / ProWritersNetwork.com

HERE’S AN EMAIL I RECEIVED LAST WEEK:

Hi Angela,

I’m an author and was contacted by a Maggie Dawson, (allegedly a literary agent) from Pro Writers Network / prowritersnetwork.com about five months ago. We signed a literary contract for representation and two weeks later came an “offer” from Berkley Books.

A day later, I got a call allegedly from Kelly Donovan of Berkley Books, got interviewed, and, a day later, I got an ‘official invitation’ with an offer, and two conditions for acquisition: An endorsement letter from Writers Guild of America and a global beta testing something, with limited time frames.

Both require an initial investment with a total combined fee of $4000.

To cut the story short, the deal fell through but I had paid for the first condition to Page Solutions. Maggie then come back with a second offer, allegedly from Little Brown and Company. Again, the “president,” Tim Holman, called, interviewed me, and spoke highly of Maggie. Berkley Books sent me an invitation by email and the Little Brown and Company did the same but through Maggie.

I then noticed that the email backgrounds were the same! And, strangely, Little Brown and Company wanted something they couldn’t logically explain, and nor could Maggie. It had something has to do with Writers Weekly, done through a third party, Apex Digital Pro / apexdigitalpro.us, and comes with a charge of $4000.

Every time she comes with an offer, it comes at a price. Red flags are now floating in my mind about literary agent Maggie Dawson’s legitimacy, Prowritersnetwork, Page Solutions, and everything else. Nothing makes sense anymore and I think I’m being scammed big time. Does Maggie Dawson even exist? I had dreams of a literary breakthrough but these are diminishing daily.

MY RESPONSE

Did they actually mention WritersWeekly in their correspondence or over the phone?

It is absolutely a scam!!! The real Berkley Books and Little Brown and Company have never heard of your book and they aren’t involved. Most traditional publishers now have warnings on their websites about these impersonation scams. Many of the scammers use the actual companies’ logos in their emails but, if you look, they’re not using the real company’s domain in their email addresses.

Real book publicists don’t charge authors anything. They only get paid after they land a traditional contract for the author. You were never going to get a contract from a real publisher. These scammers were going to bleed you dry, and leave you hanging with nothing.

THE AUTHOR FORWARDED THIS TO ME:

On Wed, 15 Oct 2025, 16:56 Maggie Dawson, <maggie.dawson@prowritersnetwork.com> wrote:

Hi (NAME REMOVED BY WRITERSWEEKLY),

I hope you are well too.

I’m working on getting the latest updates from Writers Weekly and Little Brown and Company. I’ll be sure to share any news with you as soon as I have it.

Warm regards,

Maggie

SINCE MAGGIE THE SCAMMER WAS LYING ABOUT WORKING WITH MY COMPANY, I EMAILED HER (WHICH IS PROBABLY ACTUALLY A HIM):

To: Maggie Dawson <maggie.dawson@prowritersnetwork.com>

October 21, 2025 Attn: Pro Writers Network / ProWritersNetwork.com

cc: James M. Walsh, Esq. I am the owner of WritersWeekly.com, which has been in business for 27 years. Why are you using my company’s name to market your fraudulent services? Angela Hoy

Publisher

WritersWeekly.com

THE SCAMMER RESPONDS WITH A BIG, FAT LIE

On 10/21/2025 4:39 PM, Maggie Dawson wrote:

Dear Ms. Hoy,Thank you for reaching out. I would like to clarify that I am *n*ot affiliated with WritersWeekly.com in any way. I am a Senior Literary Manager, and my role is simply to serve as a bridge between my clients’ manuscripts and traditional publishing houses. If there has been any misunderstanding or misrepresentation involving your company’s name, please rest assured it was not intentional and not from my side. I fully respect the reputation and long-standing presence of WritersWeekly.com in the literary industry. Sincerely,

*Maggie Dawson*

I RESPONDED

To: Maggie Dawson <maggie.dawson@prowritersnetwork.com>

Hi Maggie, I know you’re not affiliated with WritersWeekly in any way whatsoever because I own the company. You’re also not affiliated with the other companies you named when trying to rope in another victim for your scam services. YOU used our company’s name in your email to the victim. Why did you do that? And, why are you now claiming you did not? Angela Hoy

Publisher

WritersWeekly.com THE SCAMMER COMES BACK WITH MORE B.S.: Maggie Dawson wrote: Dear Ms. Hoy, I understand your concern regarding the use of company names. To clarify, I was not attempting to use your company’s name to market any services. My previous email was a response to Hussein’s inquiry about updates from Little Brown and Company, and I mentioned Writers Weekly in that context. I apologize if this caused any confusion or misrepresentation. My intention was never to associate my professional services with WritersWeekly.com without proper affiliation. Sincerely,

Maggie Dawson

SHE DIDN’T RESPOND TO THIS ONE (COWARD!!!):

To: Maggie Dawson <maggie.dawson@prowritersnetwork.com>

Right…

And, you’re NOT a “Senior Literary Manager.” That made us laugh. You’re a SCAMMER. And, we’re going to feature YOU and your websites on WritersWeekly. That’s what you get for committing fraud!

Angela

THE AUTHOR, WHO HAD BEEN COPIED ON ALL OF THAT, CONTACTED ME AGAIN: