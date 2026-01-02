Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Freelance Investigative Reporter

On Point Investigations

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour

Motion Recruitment

Remote Full-Time Technical Editor

Chickasaw Nation Industries

Remote Full-Time Copywriter/Creative Strategist

McDaniels Marketing

Remote Full-Time Creative Writer – Pays $25/hour

Recruitcha

Freelance True Crime Script Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour

EWU Media LLC

Freelance Education Website Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour

Compose.ly

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $68K-$76K/year

OLIVER Agency

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer/Editor

Hanson Consulting Group

Remote Full-Time Communications Writer

NFP, an Aon company

Remote Full-Time Content Writer

The Reddit Marketing Agency

Freelance Software Technical Writers – Pays $50-$80/hour

Crossing Hurdles

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55-$58/hour

Aquent

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

PSI CRO

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

Dermsquared

Remote Full-Time Writer

STNDRD

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer

Fingerpaint Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Editor/Writer

HydroGeoLogic, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $75K-$115K/year

Goldbelt Glacier Health Services

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Haystack

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Kraken

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

American Systems

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour

Daley And Associates, LLC

Freelance Physics Content Writer

IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Beshenich Muir & Associates

Remote Full-Time Business Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour

TELUS Digital

Remote Full-Time Litigation Writer – Pays $100K-$140K/year

TrueSeek

Freelance ACT Math and Science Content Writer

Turing

Remote Full-Time Software Technical Writer

Euronet

