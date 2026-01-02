Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Freelance Investigative Reporter
On Point Investigations
Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Motion Recruitment
Remote Full-Time Technical Editor
Chickasaw Nation Industries
Remote Full-Time Copywriter/Creative Strategist
McDaniels Marketing
Remote Full-Time Creative Writer – Pays $25/hour
Recruitcha
Freelance True Crime Script Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
EWU Media LLC
Freelance Education Website Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Compose.ly
Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $68K-$76K/year
OLIVER Agency
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer/Editor
Hanson Consulting Group
Remote Full-Time Communications Writer
NFP, an Aon company
Remote Full-Time Content Writer
The Reddit Marketing Agency
Freelance Software Technical Writers – Pays $50-$80/hour
Crossing Hurdles
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55-$58/hour
Aquent
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
PSI CRO
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Dermsquared
Remote Full-Time Writer
STNDRD
Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Fingerpaint Group
Remote Full-Time Technical Editor/Writer
HydroGeoLogic, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $75K-$115K/year
Goldbelt Glacier Health Services
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Haystack
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Kraken
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
American Systems
Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour
Daley And Associates, LLC
Freelance Physics Content Writer
IXL Learning
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Beshenich Muir & Associates
Remote Full-Time Business Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
TELUS Digital
Remote Full-Time Litigation Writer – Pays $100K-$140K/year
TrueSeek
Freelance ACT Math and Science Content Writer
Turing
Remote Full-Time Software Technical Writer
Euronet
