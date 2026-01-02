Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 01/02/2026

January 2, 2026 No Comments

Freelance Investigative Reporter
On Point Investigations

Freelance Web Content Writer – Pays $35-$45/hour
Motion Recruitment

Remote Full-Time Technical Editor
Chickasaw Nation Industries

Remote Full-Time Copywriter/Creative Strategist
McDaniels Marketing

Remote Full-Time Creative Writer – Pays $25/hour
Recruitcha

Freelance True Crime Script Writer – Pays $25-$35/hour
EWU Media LLC

Freelance Education Website Writer – Pays $25-$30/hour
Compose.ly

Remote Full-Time Copywriter – Pays $68K-$76K/year
OLIVER Agency

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer/Editor
Hanson Consulting Group

Remote Full-Time Communications Writer
NFP, an Aon company

Remote Full-Time Content Writer
The Reddit Marketing Agency

Freelance Software Technical Writers – Pays $50-$80/hour
Crossing Hurdles

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $55-$58/hour
Aquent

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
PSI CRO

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Dermsquared

Remote Full-Time Writer
STNDRD

Remote Full-Time Medical Writer
Fingerpaint Group

Remote Full-Time Technical Editor/Writer
HydroGeoLogic, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer – Pays $75K-$115K/year
Goldbelt Glacier Health Services

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Haystack

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Kraken

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
American Systems

Freelance Technical Writer – Pays $40-$45/hour
Daley And Associates, LLC

Freelance Physics Content Writer
IXL Learning

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Beshenich Muir & Associates

Remote Full-Time Business Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
TELUS Digital

Remote Full-Time Litigation Writer – Pays $100K-$140K/year
TrueSeek

Freelance ACT Math and Science Content Writer
Turing

Remote Full-Time Software Technical Writer
Euronet

 

