Hardcore Soft Skills: A Guide to Work with Humans – by Yadira “Yadi” Caro

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

In a world where AI and tech rule, the demand to innovate requires teams with superstar tech skills. Yet we also need to develop teams that can work together with agility and collaborate to get results. We need the skills we often take for granted, those that help us thrive in the workplace. These include our ability to communicate with conviction, think critically, listen with patience, build empathy, negotiate for what we need, and navigate (not escape) conflict. These skills are labeled as “soft,” but they require us to be tough. We need to be hardcore.

This is a book to guide managers and team members through the daily hustle of connecting with their coworkers, setting priorities, selling a new idea, and getting work to completion. In this book, author Yadi Caro introduces her 5Cs framework to learn the skills we need to work with humans: Connect, Communicate, Collaborate, Create, and Correct.

Connect: In this section, you will learn the first steps to build your “soft” skills, know yourself, and those around you.

Communicate: One of the most challenging skills for tech teams is effective communication. This section will give you the tools to improve communication.

Collaborate and Create: Research shows that high-performing teams are not necessarily those with the highest talent, but rather those that can work together effectively.

Correct: In the journey to learn and apply any type of skills, corrections need to be made. This section shows how to build skills to adapt and correct when things don’t go as planned.

This framework is a roadmap for managers and contributors joining a team, providing them with the tools to become high performers, embrace innovation, and improve their human relationships.

About the Author:

Yadi is an Organizational Psychology practitioner and has been working with teams of developers and engineers for over 15 years in US military organizations. She is the founder of Hardcore Soft Skills, an educational platform dedicated to promoting human skills education in workplaces globally via podcast, workshops, coaching and courses.

