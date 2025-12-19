Ugly Cat – by Wendy Hobday Haugh

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

Fifth grade is off to a rocky start for Max Camp. After his mom leaves the family and moves cross-country to California, Max is forced to leave his nice house in town and move with his dad to a rundown fixer-upper in the country. Max had a million friends in his old neighborhood. Now, his only neighbor is Mrs. Pitkin: a grouchy old woman who yells at him every chance she gets!

Max is miserable until a bony, beat-up stray cat wanders into his back yard. Max begins feeding and befriending the sickly animal, determined to adopt him. But Max’s financially-struggling dad is dead set against it. The stray’s health and happiness lie in Max’s hands. It’s up to him to make this adoption happen! But how can he convince his dad to come onboard?

About the Author:

Wendy’s stories, articles, and poems for children and adults have appeared in dozens of national and regional publications. A former piano teacher, mom to three grown boys, and proud gramma to a teen and tween, Wendy lives and writes in upstate New York with her husband and two quirky cats.

