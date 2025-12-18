I AM: Knowing the Reality of Jesus – by J.M. Smith

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

The perfect way to know Jesus comes through the experience of practicing one’s faith. However, the reality of Jesus may first be confidently deduced from logic, the Bible, and the analysis of nature. The tangible evidence from the physical world establishes God as the First Cause of all things. The author points out the flaws in scientific inferences of a godless universe and shows how the detailed design in nature can only come from a source external to nature—God the Creator, who always was, is, and ever will be. He develops the further evidence for Jesus from biblical history and prophecy, much of which is historically and archeologically proven and none of which is disproven.

Jesus, the God-Man of the Bible predicted by the Old Testament prophets, came to earth from heaven. The life and teachings of Jesus include His claim of eternal deity and His resolve to lay down His life to save humans from their sin. Like God the Father, Jesus as the Son of God said “I AM” in many ways. His claims were meant to give assurance to believers of His love for humanity and His power to save. The ultimate miracle of Jesus came through His resurrection, while the detailed reporting of eyewitnesses and historians gave testimony of its veracity.

The book delves into examples of human moral codes and philosophy versus God’s perfect laws. Humans have a long history of doing what seems right in their own sight. Mankind has failed God throughout history and desperately needs Jesus, the Savior. The urgency of the gospel of Christ hinges on the acceptance or rejection of God’s one and only Son. For those who receive Jesus, the eternally-resurrected Jesus gives resurrection and eternal life. Furthermore, the believer can know whom he believes by committing to follow Christ under Jesus’ instruction as found in the Christian Bible. Submitting to Jesus will result in the peace that transcends all understanding, even as one walks in communion with Jesus Himself. The promises of the Scriptures become real, one’s peace in Christ becomes real, and Jesus proves to be a real friend.

Reviews:

I AM is profitable for building one’s faith in Christ. Its evidence clears up the fog that comes from our culture. Topical questions for each chapter provide an excellent source for group studies. This is a spiritual book that helps one discover Jesus within its pages. Read it several times! – Ken Harris, Pastor and Church Planter (Retired), and Pastoral Officiant, Houston, Texas

This is brilliantly written! Doubters will find biblical truth in this book full of explanations that cite sources from Aristotle to C.S. Lewis. The truths are beautifully woven and understandable, on a par with J. McDowell’s Evidence That Demands a Verdict. Both believers and academics will appreciate its thoughtful message. – Barry Klempnauer, Associate Pastor, Pastoral Care Ministries, Spring, Texas

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

J.M. Smith has taught business and finance at LeTourneau University for 25 years. He has taught Bible studies for 30 years, and is the author of Faith Walk: From Belief in Christ to Total Commitment (2016). Smith has a wife of 52 years, two daughters, and two grandsons.

