I Hate Math: Engaging Lessons & Activities to Help Kids and Teens Love Math – A Guide for Parents and Teachers by Alison Meredith

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

“I Hate Math!” Have you ever heard your students say that?

Math Anxiety or the Fear of Math: do your students struggle with one of these?

How can we fix this?

In this book, you’ll learn:

* 5 ingredients all teachers and parents need to help students overcome their negative mindsets, and

* over 20 easy-to-implement activities and conversations, which will inspire your kids and teenagers to want to learn.

About the Author:

Alison has taught math for decades. She earned her BS from Virginia Tech and received a national teaching award in 1997. Alison and Tim have home-educated their seven kids. She coaches parents and directs a fun, inspiring Pi Day Party for kids of all ages.

