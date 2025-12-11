New Releases from BookLocker.com

I Hate Math: Engaging Lessons & Activities to Help Kids and Teens Love Math – A Guide for Parents and Teachers by Alison Meredith

December 11, 2025 No Comments

I Hate Math: Engaging Lessons & Activities to Help Kids and Teens Love Math – A Guide for Parents and Teachers by Alison Meredith
Print Friendly

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About The Book:

About the Book
“I Hate Math!” Have you ever heard your students say that?

Math Anxiety or the Fear of Math: do your students struggle with one of these?

How can we fix this?

In this book, you’ll learn:

* 5 ingredients all teachers and parents need to help students overcome their negative mindsets, and

* over 20 easy-to-implement activities and conversations, which will inspire your kids and teenagers to want to learn.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

 

Alison has taught math for decades. She earned her BS from Virginia Tech and received a national teaching award in 1997. Alison and Tim have home-educated their seven kids. She coaches parents and directs a fun, inspiring Pi Day Party for kids of all ages.

 

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.



HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

ASK ANGELA!





90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.

We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!

Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!

Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.