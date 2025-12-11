I Hate Math: Engaging Lessons & Activities to Help Kids and Teens Love Math – A Guide for Parents and Teachers by Alison Meredith

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!
About the Book
“I Hate Math!” Have you ever heard your students say that?
Math Anxiety or the Fear of Math: do your students struggle with one of these?
How can we fix this?
In this book, you’ll learn:
* 5 ingredients all teachers and parents need to help students overcome their negative mindsets, and
* over 20 easy-to-implement activities and conversations, which will inspire your kids and teenagers to want to learn.
About the Author:
Alison has taught math for decades. She earned her BS from Virginia Tech and received a national teaching award in 1997. Alison and Tim have home-educated their seven kids. She coaches parents and directs a fun, inspiring Pi Day Party for kids of all ages.
MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!
- The O’Donnell Brothers: Like Tides to the Moon by Cahill Richards
- The O’Donnell Brothers: Logic Aside – by Cahill Richards
- The Finished Work of Christ: Establishing His Kingdom Within – by Bobby Joe Jones
- The Telling Question: A Dialogue with Reality – by Linda Robbins
- Trump: Day One 2025 !!! – by Brian W. Kelly
Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!
Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!