Elodie – by Sarah Bates

When a bored young socialite joins an all-women WWI motor corps in San Diego she learns how to drive ambulances and falls in love with her instructor.
The soldier leaves for the front where American troops join British and French soldiers fighting Germans. The lovers vow to write, but the mail is slow. She joins the Red Cross, an all-women French and British crew that call her “Yank”.
The Spanish Flu descends on everyone, lurking on troop ships and adding to the terribly injured men.
With the Armistice in place, the girl and the soldier plan a reunion hoping their affection is strong and intact.
Other Titles from this Author:
- Twenty-One Steps of Courage
An adventure novel about an Unknown Soldier Tomb Guard
- THE LOST DIARIES OF ELIZABETH CADY STANTON
Women’s rights pioneer fears past and destroys damaging personal diaries.
- Handful of Pencils
Handful of Pencils fiction collection is for readers seeking a short creative interlude. The stories are varied and include settings in Spain, Italy, England, and America. Read one story at a time, or all of them at once.
About the Author:
Sarah Bates has authored three novels, including Elodie, and two two short fiction collections. She writes historical fiction for its intrigue, surprise, and ability to embed readers in a scene. Sarah’s career includes marketing, non-fiction, journalism, and tutoring young writers. She lives in Southern California with her husband and their dog.
