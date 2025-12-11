Elodie – by Sarah Bates

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

When a bored young socialite joins an all-women WWI motor corps in San Diego she learns how to drive ambulances and falls in love with her instructor.

The soldier leaves for the front where American troops join British and French soldiers fighting Germans. The lovers vow to write, but the mail is slow. She joins the Red Cross, an all-women French and British crew that call her “Yank”.

The Spanish Flu descends on everyone, lurking on troop ships and adding to the terribly injured men.

With the Armistice in place, the girl and the soldier plan a reunion hoping their affection is strong and intact.

About the Author:

Sarah Bates has authored three novels, including Elodie, and two two short fiction collections. She writes historical fiction for its intrigue, surprise, and ability to embed readers in a scene. Sarah’s career includes marketing, non-fiction, journalism, and tutoring young writers. She lives in Southern California with her husband and their dog.

