The Winter of My Soul: A Narcissist Daughter’s Search for Love and Healing – by Susan E. Hughes

About The Book:

The Winter of My Soul is a deeply personal memoir that traces one woman’s journey through the lasting impact of growing up under the shadow of a narcissistic mother. With clarity and compassion, Susan explores how early emotional wounds shaped her sense of self, her relationships, and her understanding of the world. Through vivid storytelling, she reflects on the quiet battles she fought, the truths she learned to name, and the strength she discovered along the way.

This memoir moves beyond the events of childhood to examine the long arc of healing. Susan offers a thoughtful look at how trauma can fracture identity, silence a child’s voice, and linger well into adulthood-often unnoticed, unchallenged, or misunderstood. Her story reveals how patterns of emotional manipulation, control and dismissal can distort a daughter’s inner world, creating confusion, self-doubt, and a longing to be seen.

As she gradually begins to understand the depth of her experiences, Sussan steps into the difficult but transformative work of reclaiming her truth. Her reflections illuminate the complicated nature of mother-daughter relationships, especially when shaped by narcissism, and offer insight into how cycles of harm can be recognized and broken. In sharing her story with honesty and grace, she provides a voice for readers who have walked similar paths but may have struggled to name their own pain.

At its heart, The Winter of My Soul is a testament to resilience. It is the story of a woman who refused to remain defined by silence, fear, or the distorted narratives placed upon her. Through faith, introspection, and a fierce commitment to inner growth, Susan finds her way toward healing, connection, and self-acceptance. Her journey shows that recovery is not a straight line but a gradual unfolding. A return to oneself, one truth at a time.

For anyone who has endured emotional neglect, maternal narcissism, or the lingering effects of childhood trauma, this memoir offers both validation and hope. Susan’s story reminds us that healing is possible at any stage of life, and that reclaiming one’s voice is not just an act of courage but is an act of freedom.

About the Author:

Susan is a writer and truthteller whose work explores healing, resilience, and the quiet courage it takes to rise again. An Ambassador for the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, she writes stories with honesty, heart, and just enough humor to remind others that hope is stubborn in the best way.

