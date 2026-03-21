EPISODE 37: BEWARE! New FAKE “Services” Being Offered to Authors by Scammers

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In this episode, Angela and Brian report on the latest “services” that international scammers have dreamed up to suck authors’ bank accounts dry. They will even tell you that not buying some of these services could land you in jail!
Don’t be taken in by these fraudsters! No longer is it simply offering “full publishing services” for rock-bottom, unbelievable prices (the “publisher” then disappears with your money).
No, they’ve taken their criminal activities to a whole new level! Now, once they reel you in as a “client,” you will then be offered things like an “international publishing license” or “author insurance” (they’ll tell you it’s illegal to publish a book without those!), fake book-to-movie deals, a “global copyright” (there’s no such thing), premium editing services (by AI or someone who doesn’t speak English), and more completely fake “services” that will never get performed anyway.
They will even tell you that they have royalties waiting for you, but that YOU have to pay a processing fee up front to get them! (Of course, the royalty numbers are fake and the author never gets paid.) They’ll also give you a fake purchase order from a large bookstore (on that store’s stolen letterhead), saying YOU need to pay THOUSANDS to print the books up front…but you’ll get paid back later. That’s not how it works, folks, and no copies will get printed anyway!!!
We discuss many other creative FAKE services as well.
Don’t miss this episode! Please share it with your friends and writing groups. It could save you or someone you care about THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS!
Be sure to contact us if you suspect you might be the victim of a publishing scam!
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- BookLocker’s Publishing Packages
- Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA.
- If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.
- Clayton Jones’ Editing, Website Design, Author/Book Coach, and Book Marketing Services.
- TikTok Trailers!
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- EPISODE 1: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 1 – Angela and Brian expose the surge in global scams targeting writers—using slick websites, social media, and calls to sell bogus writing and book-to-movie services
- EPISODE 2: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 2 – Angela and Brian reveal how WritersWeekly fights global publishing scams and share practical steps to help you verify if a publishing company is legitimate or …
- Using Bookscan, Is Amazon REALLY Giving Authors Accurate Sales Numbers?? Read This!
- Jennifer Westecott’s story – EPISODE 21: 20K Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Own Story
- AUTHOR ALMOST LOST $50K!! We Saved an Author from a FAKE “Fox” Movie Deal, Which is Connected to a Known Publishing Scammer! By Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Mickka’s story: EPISODE 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K
- EPISODE 33: Tough 91-Year-Old Author of 5 Books Refuses to Bow to Scammer’s Extortion Attempts! – Author Bob Wahl was scammed, the victim of attempted extortion, AND his website was taken hostage by Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com!
- DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Publishing Mojo Claims THEIR REPUTATION WAS HARMED, But Then Stops Responding After MORE Allegations Surface!!
- Fake “big bookstore order” scam – Shameless Scammer Publishing Mojo is at it again!!!
- A NEW WAVE OF SCAM EMAILS IS TARGETING AUTHORS! “My book club wants to review your book!!”
- BEWARE! How to Determine if a “Literary Agent” is Legit or a Crook
- EPISODE 35: Prolific Author of 18 Books, Rickey Pittman, Shares His Secrets about Writing AND Book Selling!
- “Why won’t Amazon let my relatives post (fake!) reviews about my new book?”
- EPISODE 34: When Fake 1-Star “Book Reviews” Are Actually Character Assassinations of Authors
- Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?
- EPISODE 25: YAHOO BOYS – These Nigerian Scammers Are Now Coming After OUR CHILDREN!! (Part 1) – This episode could save the life of someone you know!
- EPISODE 27: YAHOO BOYS – These Nigerian Scammers Are Now Coming After OUR CHILDREN!! (Part 2 – VICTIMS’ STORIES) – Stories of real scam victims, including children who committed suicide, and how to protect your and your family.
- WHEN WILL IT STOP?! Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) Now Accused of Profiting from Human Trafficking! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
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