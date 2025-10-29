A NEW WAVE OF SCAM EMAILS IS TARGETING AUTHORS! “My book club wants to review your book!!”

BOOKLOCKER’S 30%-OFF HALLOWEEN SALE IS IN EFFECT RIGHT NOW! Get your book published for $293 off!!! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE!
Q –
Angela,
What do you know about this book club?
Subject: Congratulations on Your Inspiring Book, BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED!
Dear Angela,
I hope this message finds you well. I recently had the pleasure of reading your book, BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K – $100K Publishing Contracts, and I wanted to take a moment to commend you on such an insightful and empowering resource.
Your book offers invaluable guidance and real-world examples that truly demystify the process of securing publishing contracts. I appreciate the transparency and practical advice you provide, which I’m sure will inspire many writers to pursue their publishing dreams with confidence.
Thank you for sharing your expertise and success stories; your work is a wonderful contribution to the writing community. I look forward to seeing more of your impactful work in the future.
The scammer then adds some copied/pasted marketing verbiage underneath, trying to empty your wallet.
4. It’s ego marketing. According to Google: “Ego marketing is a strategy that appeals to a person’s sense of self-importance, status, and achievements, often by highlighting exclusivity or prestige.”
No matter how flattering the email, KNOW that the person (it’s most likely a bot) contacting you has NOT read your book. They are rubbing your ego (a very effective marketing technique!) to try to get your money. DON’T FALL FOR IT!!!
5. They make it sound super secret/exclusive. One actually told me I’d have to pay $20 just to get their website URL. She (I know it was a dude overseas) wouldn’t even tell me the name of the group. It was a big secret because they didn’t want “other authors pounding down their door.” Yeah, right… They were using a Gmail email address and, clearly, there was no actual website. Even if they do have a website, IT’S STILL A SCAM! Again, spammers are scammers! If they have to resort to spamming to get money, their business SUCKS and they are DESPERATE!
6. They may make it sound like it’s a group of friends who talk about, and then post reviews for authors’ book. IT’S NOT! It’s some dude in Nigeria, the Philippines, or elsewhere who just wants your MONEY. And, if you give them money, you’re never getting it back!
7. They want you to “tip” the reviewers. One asked me to send a check for $440 so the scammer could “tip” her “book club friends” $20 each. It took four emails for her to finally admit it was NOT free.
8. Unprofessional! Oddly, many of those fake book club emails are filled with very unprofessional emojis.
Here is an example of one I received this week:
