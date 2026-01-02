Episode 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K

Michaele Aldophe had a heart-wrenching but also hopeful and faith-filled story to tell the world.

As a 14-year-old migrant from Haiti, Michaele (Mickka) was raised by her abusive father. She grew up, graduated from college, got married, and gave birth to a premature child who wasn’t expected to live. Through prayer and the grace of God, he did! A divorce then left her raising her child alone. Then, both of her brothers were killed.

Yet, one thing has kept Mickka strong through all of that – her faith in God.

Mickka wanted to share her story and her faith with the world, so she wrote her book, It Wasn’t for Nothing: A True Story of Faith.

She searched online for someone to publish her book, and found Ashbery Publishing / ashberry-publishing.com / ashberypublishing.com. They seemed so helpful, so professional, and so caring. Mickka didn’t know it at the time but the female “rep” was grooming her, calling all the time, and pretending to really care about Mickka (straight from the scammers’ playbook!).

They were going to edit her book, and create a cover for only $499 (a ridiculous and unbelievably low price, designed to draw her in, and upsell her later…for thousands).

Then they started talking about marketing. That was going to cost a little over $17,000. Mickka paid.

Then, they wanted $12K more!! Mickka balked and that’s when the nightmare began. They took control of HER website and HER social media accounts and she was not able to get them back. Yes, the scammer was (and still is) holding HER website and social media accounts hostage.

Brian and Angela team up once again with attorney James M. Walsh to listen to Mickka’s story, and hear firsthand about her experience with this online scam “publishing company” (and other websites we connected them to!).

Mickka is highly educated, extremely intelligent, and a successful entrepreneur. If these highly-trained scammers could fool her, they can fool anyone…

SCAMMERS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Ashbery Publishing / ashberry-publishing.com / ashberypublishing.com (CLICK HERE for the warning we already published about this scammer.)

McGilligan Publishing / mcgilliganpublishing.com (Exact same website as Ashbery Publishing, and even the same book covers!)

Ghostwriting Hub / ghostwritinghub.com (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)

New York Publishers / NY Publishers / nypublishers.co (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)

