EPISODE 35: Prolific Author of 18 Books, Rickey Pittman, Shares His Secrets about Writing AND Book Selling!

In this episode, we are joined by BookLocker.com author, Rickey Pittman, The Bard of the South!

Rickey is an author, musician, storyteller, historian, and college professor. His major focus is on Southern America. He unearths and creatively covers old stories that tell of the South’s rich history, struggles, and unique identity. And, his fiction is AMAZING, too!

Rickey performs all around the Southern states as “The Bard of the South,” with a style that mixes old southern ballads with even older Celtic folk music. He is just as comfortable playing for a Highland Days event as he is playing for a Civil War re-enactment. Some of his songs seem reminiscent of something one may have heard while sitting around a fire with Davie Crockett and the boys. You can find many of his songs on YouTube.

Rickey’s writing interests span from biographies of little-known local celebrities (like the sea captain who became a mayor of New Orleans) to dark fiction that brings you into the mysterious underground occult world of the Big Easy. (That one is part autobiographical, by the way!).

Did you know that Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States, actually adopted a young black boy to rescue him from abusive parents, only to have the child snatched away when the South lost the war? Rickey’s book, Jim Limber Davis: A Black Orphan in the Confederate White House, tells the sad story.

Rickey has published twelve books with BookLocker.com, and has published 18 books in all over the years.

Rickey also puts a lot of miles on his car, AND on his guitar. He travels all over the south, performing and marketing his books.

Here, on Episode #35 of the WritersWeekly Podcast, Rickey discusses where he gets the ideas for what books to write, his writing style and schedule, and, most importantly, his marketing strategy.

Join us for a fun-filled hour with a man who can be described as an “encyclopedia” of the South. You might just find yourself craving some cornbread and crawdads!

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Rickey Pittman’s Website: BardoftheSouth.com

Rickey Pittman on Facebook (He is so entertaining!! Angela checks his page daily!)

Rickey’s music on YouTube!

Just SOME of Rickey’s MANY Books!

OTHER LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE: