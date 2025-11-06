Episode 25: YAHOO BOYS – These Nigerian Scammers Are Now Coming After OUR CHILDREN!! (Part 1)

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

In this episode, we examine the scammer group that can arguably be called the one that started it all. Based mostly in Lagos, Nigeria, the Yahoo Boys have been ripping people off online since 2000. To put this in perspective, PayPal didn’t offer its public IPO until 2002. Gmail didn’t come out until 2004. The Yahoo Boys got in on the ground floor with their famous “Nigerian Prince” email scams.

They’ve been very busy since then! The Yahoo Boys’ numbers have exploded into the multi-thousands through the establishment of underground “universities” that teach young Nigerians how to run Internet scams. They even offer packages of scamming materials to their followers: collections of digital photos, scripts, and step-by-step instructions on how to conduct the scams.

Their bread and butter has been romance scams but they have branched into real estate scams, banking scams, “government” threat scams, and yes, even publishing scams.

However, they are now targeting OUR CHILDREN with sextortion scams. Only through education can we protect ourselves, our elderly parents, and, most importantly our children so please share the link to this episode with your friends, loved ones, and online groups.

STAY TUNED FOR PART 2 NEXT WEEK!

SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!

LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.