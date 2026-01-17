Episode 33 – Tough 91-Year-Old Author of 5 Books Refuses to Bow to Scammer’s Extortion Attempts!

ALERT! Saturday, January 24th, is the winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY!
In this week’s episode, Brian and Angela welcome friendly and feisty Bob Wahl to the podcast!
Bob is 91 years young, and is the author of five books. He contacted a company called Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com to help promote his books.
After paying them $4,000, he was shown a web page that had a graphic of more than 1,000 (fake!) “orders” for his book. Author’s Hike then tried to scam Mr. Wahl into paying to have those books printed.
He reached out to WritersWeekly, which, of course, exposed Author’s Hike’s scam to the world.
When Author’s Hike realized they’d been exposed, that’s when the threats and attempted extortion began…
Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com:
- Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com Tries to Trick Author into Paying for Copies Ordered by NOBODY!
- Scammer Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com Goes NUCLEAR on Victim After He Reported Them to WritersWeekly!
- EXTREME WARNING! Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com is Now BLACKMAILING an Author!
Books by Bob Wahl:
- Contending with Horses
- Riding The Powerful Winds Of Life
- The Story of Saskatchewan School No. 99
- Bob – The Prairie Son: A Journey Through The Forties
The Fake Book Orders!
- Author’s Hike’s “Settlement and Renegotiation” (EXTORTION!) Contract!
- Author’s Hike’s RIDICULOUS MANIFESTO that they posted on the author’s website that HE paid for!
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- Episode 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K – This author lost her website to a scammer, too!
- LIES USED BY SCAMMERS TO ENSNARE AUTHORS: “Guaranteed NYT Best Seller!” and “100% Money Back Guarantee!” By James M. Walsh, Esq.
