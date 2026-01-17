Episode 33 – Tough 91-Year-Old Author of 5 Books Refuses to Bow to Scammer’s Extortion Attempts!

ALERT! Saturday, January 24th, is the winter 24-Hour Short Story Contest! Only 500 participants permitted so SIGN UP TODAY !

In this week’s episode, Brian and Angela welcome friendly and feisty Bob Wahl to the podcast!

Bob is 91 years young, and is the author of five books. He contacted a company called Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com to help promote his books.

After paying them $4,000, he was shown a web page that had a graphic of more than 1,000 (fake!) “orders” for his book. Author’s Hike then tried to scam Mr. Wahl into paying to have those books printed.

He reached out to WritersWeekly, which, of course, exposed Author’s Hike’s scam to the world.

When Author’s Hike realized they’d been exposed, that’s when the threats and attempted extortion began…

You don’t want to miss this one!!!

SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!

Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com:

Books by Bob Wahl:

The Fake Book Orders!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.