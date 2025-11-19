Episode 27: YAHOO BOYS – These Nigerian Scammers Are Now Coming After OUR CHILDREN!! (Part 2 – VICTIMS’ STORIES)

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!
THIS IS PART 2. DON’T MISS PART 1!
Please share the links to these episodes with your friends and family members. MORE IMPORTANTLY, listen to these episodes, and then sit down with your children to educate them! We know that will be uncomfortable but The Yahoo Boys and other scammers are responsible for not only financial devastation, but also for deaths all over the globe. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN! And, the ONLY way to do that is through education.
In this episode, Part 2 of our YAHOO BOYS segment, we review the training, capabilities, and reach of these Nigeria-based scammers (they’ve also expanded around the globe). They’re not just contacting victims through social media. They’ve even infiltrated video games. Also, we will share the stories of some of the victims.
Several of these victims’ stories end in suicide. And, some of those were children.
Lies, deception, extortion, and even SEXtortion – there is no limit to what these monsters will use to take their victims’ money, and some even encourage their victims to commit suicide! These monsters don’t care what kind of devastation they leave behind.
Nobody online is safe from these criminals. This is why you need to hear this episode, and tell your friends, family, and especially your children! Understand the risks. You may help save not only someone’s life savings, but even their life.
SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!
LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:
- If you suspect you’re talking to a scammer, CONTACT ANGELA. She’ll know!
- You can see our other episodes, including an interview with a scam victim, RIGHT HERE.
- BOMBSHELL! Proof that Meta (Owner of Facebook) Knowingly and WILLINGLY Profited IN THE BILLIONS from Scam Ads…and Why!
- Get your book published by BookLocker, which is in its 26th year, and IS located in the U.S.!
- REPORT GMAIL FRAUD!!!! fraud@google.com
- Top 15 richest Yahoo boys in Nigeria: how wealthy are they?
- Jordan (Buda) DeMay – Parents of teenager who died by suicide after sextortion scam urge ‘tough’ conversations with children
- Dead in 6 hours: How Nigerian sextortion scammers targeted my son
- Video Games and Online Chats Are ‘Hunting Grounds’ for Sexual Predators
- Sextorters are targeting young boys online — and flaunting how rich the scam is making them
- Experiences of local victims of Yahoo Boys’ socio-economic cybercrimes in Nigeria
- I Was Scammed for $18K by Ashbery Publishing / AshberyPublishing.com / ashbery-publishing.com
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
- LIES USED BY SCAMMERS TO ENSNARE AUTHORS: “Guaranteed NYT Best Seller!” and “100% Money Back Guarantee!” – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Catfished on Youtube (courtesy of socialcatfish.com)
- A FAKE “Celebrity” Tried to Romance Scam Me But He Messed with the Wrong Chick!
- Money Mule! Has Someone Online Asked You to Innocently Accept Money on Their Behalf? – by Angela Hoy and James M. Walsh, Esq.
- These Dangerous Scammers Don’t Even Bother to Hide Their Crimes
- WHEN WILL IT STOP?! Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) Now Accused of Profiting from Human Trafficking! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.