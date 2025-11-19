Episode 27: YAHOO BOYS – These Nigerian Scammers Are Now Coming After OUR CHILDREN!! (Part 2 – VICTIMS’ STORIES)

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

Please share the links to these episodes with your friends and family members. MORE IMPORTANTLY, listen to these episodes, and then sit down with your children to educate them! We know that will be uncomfortable but The Yahoo Boys and other scammers are responsible for not only financial devastation, but also for deaths all over the globe. WE MUST PROTECT OUR CHILDREN! And, the ONLY way to do that is through education.

In this episode, Part 2 of our YAHOO BOYS segment, we review the training, capabilities, and reach of these Nigeria-based scammers (they’ve also expanded around the globe). They’re not just contacting victims through social media. They’ve even infiltrated video games. Also, we will share the stories of some of the victims.

Several of these victims’ stories end in suicide. And, some of those were children.

Lies, deception, extortion, and even SEXtortion – there is no limit to what these monsters will use to take their victims’ money, and some even encourage their victims to commit suicide! These monsters don’t care what kind of devastation they leave behind.

Nobody online is safe from these criminals. This is why you need to hear this episode, and tell your friends, family, and especially your children! Understand the risks. You may help save not only someone’s life savings, but even their life.

