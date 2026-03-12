Shameless Scammer Publishing Mojo is at it again!!!

We received the following email last week:

Publishing Mojo has told me Books-A-Million wants to buy 4,500 copies of my book. I don’t trust them. How can I tell if they are legit?

Our response:

Hi (author name removed),

IT’S A SCAM!!!! They’re going to ask YOU to pay for the books (that’s not how it works – bookstores pay for the books) and they’ll never print/ship them. It’s a very common scam among the publishing crime cartel that we’ve covered on WritersWeekly.com.

I’m copying attorney James M. Walsh on this email. You can email him directly at walshj626@gmail.com.

He and his co-author were ALSO scammed by Publishing Mojo. That is a disgusting, dirty, horrific company!!!

The author responded:

Please check out this Purchase Order. They are asking for 1/2 the printing cost only upfront, and the rest when they show proof that they are printing the 4500 copies.

Thank you.

CLICK HERE to see the very slick but VERY FAKE purchase order from Books a Million.

Our response to the author:

Hi (author name removed),

1. It’s a fake purchase order.

2. Notice the email at the end. It’s a gmail email address. Nobody at the real Books A Million uses a gmail email address. And, they messed up. Check this out:

The email address is: harry.jamestitlesbnpress@gmail.com.

Notice the BNPress part. That’s another scammer, using the trademarked name of Barnes and Noble. They are the same company (same scammers).

3. Again, this isn’t how it works. Bookstores pay distributors or publishers. Publishers NEVER ask authors pay to print books for bookstores.

4. If you don’t believe me, contact the real BooksAMillion.

P.S. Read this:

Two to Avoid: Book Order Scams and Fake Reviews

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