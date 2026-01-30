You can call me Al, or Nancy…but don’t call Roberta Robert!!!

The “Al” reference in the title, for you young folks, references a hilarious song by Paul Simon, You Can Call Me Al. The music video is done with Chevy Chase.

I can’t even count how many times people have accidentally called me Nancy over the years. It happens ALL the time. I mean, it kinda rhymes with Angie, right? It’s never bothered me. (Incidentally, the most common way people misspell BookLocker is BootLicker. I’m not kidding!) I never get offended. I find is extremely humorous!

As you all know, I investigate suspected scammers for free for authors who contact me.

This week, a woman named Roberta asked me about a possible scammer. I researched the company, and sent her the reasons why, yes, they’re a scammer. Again, I do this for FREE.

Well, when responding, I called her Robert. Her name is Roberta. Oops!

When she responded, she didn’t bother to thank me for doing research for her for free. This is how she responded:

My name isn’t Robert.. please

Delete

My information from your database..

Either Roberta is extremely sensitive about her name, or she was the actual scammer, writing in to see what we were able to dig up on them. Also, nobody who emails me about a potential scammer gets added to any database. Unless they ask me for more help in the future, they never hear from me again.

Oh, and I won’t even mention how many times scammers have mispronounced my name with something that doesn’t even come close to rhyming with Angie. They call me b*tch. 😉

