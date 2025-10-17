Episode 24: AI-Generated Complimentary SCAM Emails – Authors, Don’t Be Fooled!!

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

Sorry about Brian’s voice on this episode. He was in the preliminary phase of COVID, and now he’s totally laid up and miserable. He’s a very generous person and he was kind enough to share it with Angela.

In this episode, we discuss a new scamming technique that combines the old with the new. Scammers are now using AI to create convincing-sounding “reviews” of authors’ books, while using spamming software to send out these email scams by the thousands, if not millions, on a daily basis.

We’ve been shocked at how many authors are fooled by these “cold call” emails – most of which are coming from GMAIL accounts. Seriously, how many well-established companies use GMAIL for their email needs?

If you’ve ever received an email from from a Gmail, Yahoo, or other public-use email service, singing praises for your book (playing on your ego!), and offering to market your book for you, it’s very likely you’re being scammed.

Don’t miss this episode! Well share three real examples, and the funny story about Angela’s failed attempt to fool ChapGPT. We’ll also tell you specifically what to look for to protect yourself.

