Episode 30: We Saved This Author from a $50,000 “FOX Entertainment” and “WGA” SCAM!

It was all coming together. His five-book series was going to become a movie!

A “literary agent” had reached out to him via email just last month.

Then, in emails shared with the author, that agent was negotiating between a “Fox Entertainment” executive, and a famous screenwriter (a member of the Writers Guild of America) who is currently in California, working on the next season of “NCIS.”

The names checked out. The Fox executive and screenwriter were real people. The author had even seen a business card in the emails. And, he also had a Zoom video conference with the Fox executive. He’d been copied on every conversation between the three people who were going to launch his books into Hollywood fame.

The pieces were quickly coming together but there was just one sticking point:

They wanted $50,000 dollars from the author to get the project started. That was just for the film treatment by the “screenwriter.”

The author’s attorney thought it looked legit. So did the author’s friend, who was a banker for more than two decades. It looked so legit that the author’s investor friend offered to pay the fee.

There was only one problem. All three people, the agent, the executive, and the screenwriter, were one person – a scammer! And, Angela and Brian were able to connect them to a known publishing scammer that was previously featured on WritersWeekly.com! They were STRONGLY pressuring the author to pay RIGHT AWAY or the project would get cancelled! Their offer, on official letterhead, promised him millions of dollars in the future! What would YOU do if you were in this author’s shoes?

Lucky for him, he reached out to his publisher, Angela Hoy at BookLocker.com. Angela only had to ask the author one question. And, his one-line answer proved it was an elaborate and sophisticated scam. You’ll hear how he responded, and what cracked the case! The pieces came tumbling down and it was AWESOME!

In this episode, we will explain how Angela uncovered the clues that the author, his lawyer, AND a banker with over 20 years’ experience didn’t see.

She reached out to the REAL Fox Entertainment and the REAL screenwriter, who is a celebrity himself. He responded to Angela. You’ll hear what he said in this episode.

Angela and the BookLocker.com team saved this author from a $50,000 trap!

You don’t want to miss this disturbing episode!!

UPDATE: After the episode was recorded, Angela Hoy was contacted by the REAL screenwriter’s law firm and agent. They’re going after the scammer. They asked for all of the emails and contact information for the three fake individuals and, of course, we provided it.

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.