Episode 32 – Save Yourself THOUSANDS!: Our Scam-Detection Process Explained Step-by-Step!

“Could this publisher be a scammer???”
We keep receiving emails asking this exact question DOZENS of times every week.
Now, in this episode, using the examples of Ashbery.com, NYPublishers.co, McGilliganpublishing.com, and more, we SHOW you, step by step:
- WHERE to look for the evidence that an online publisher is potentially a scam.
- WHAT to look for to determine if an online publisher is potentially a scam.
- HOW to sort out the evidence you find, and determine the likelihood that an online “publisher” may be an overseas scam.
Follow along on your computer, as we walk through this process, and you will walk away with the skills and confidence to determine for yourself if a potential “publisher” will rip you off!
You have our promise that, with a little practice, you will be able to identify a potential scammer in less than 10 minutes.
Do you have an extra $5000, $10,000, or $20,000 to throw away/donate to a scammer in Pakistan, India, Nigeria, or the Philippines? If your answer is “NO,” then listen to this episode, learn the easy process to weed out these crooks, and save yourself from financial ruin.
SCAMMERS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
Ashbery Publishing / ashberry-publishing.com / ashberypublishing.com (CLICK HERE for the warning we already published about this scammer.)
McGilligan Publishing / mcgilliganpublishing.com (Exact same website as Ashbery Publishing, and even the same book covers!)
Ghostwriting Hub / ghostwritinghub.com (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)
New York Publishers / NY Publishers / nypublishers.co (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- Episode 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K – Ever wonder how publishing (and other) scammers groom their adult victims? It’s highly effective! Listen to this episode to see how grooming worked, even on…
- I Was Scammed for $18K by Ashbery Publishing / AshberyPublishing.com / ashbery-publishing.com
- uptown_with_mickaa on Instagram
- Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?
- Robokiller! Look at ALL the scams associated with the phone number used by McGilligan Publishing!
- FRAUD ALERT: Why 5-Star Reviews on Trustpilot Can NOT Be Trusted – by James M. Walsh, Esq. – 02 2025
- It Wasn’t for Nothing: A Powerful Story of Faith– by Michaele Aldophe (a.k.a. Mickaa)
- Mickaa’s website (the real one; not the one that the scammer featured in this episode took hostage)
- Need AFFORDABLE legal advice? Contact James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Why Some Authors Forget Their Common Sense in the Drive to Get Published – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- If you have been a victim after seeing an ad on Meta’s websites, you should immediately contact this law firm:
Adam M. Apton
LEVI & KORSINSKY LLP
388 Market Street, Suite 1300
San Francisco, CA 94111
Telephone: 415-373-1671
Email: aapton@zlk.com
Mark S. Reich
Courtney E. Maccarone
LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP
33 Whitehall, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Telephone: 212-363-7500
Email: mreich@zlk.com
Email: cmaccarone@zlk.com
