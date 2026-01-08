Episode 32 – Save Yourself THOUSANDS!: Our Scam-Detection Process Explained Step-by-Step!

“Could this publisher be a scammer???”

We keep receiving emails asking this exact question DOZENS of times every week.

Now, in this episode, using the examples of Ashbery.com, NYPublishers.co, McGilliganpublishing.com, and more, we SHOW you, step by step:

WHERE to look for the evidence that an online publisher is potentially a scam.

WHAT to look for to determine if an online publisher is potentially a scam.

HOW to sort out the evidence you find, and determine the likelihood that an online “publisher” may be an overseas scam.

Follow along on your computer, as we walk through this process, and you will walk away with the skills and confidence to determine for yourself if a potential “publisher” will rip you off!

You have our promise that, with a little practice, you will be able to identify a potential scammer in less than 10 minutes.

Do you have an extra $5000, $10,000, or $20,000 to throw away/donate to a scammer in Pakistan, India, Nigeria, or the Philippines? If your answer is “NO,” then listen to this episode, learn the easy process to weed out these crooks, and save yourself from financial ruin.

SCAMMERS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Ashbery Publishing / ashberry-publishing.com / ashberypublishing.com (CLICK HERE for the warning we already published about this scammer.)

McGilligan Publishing / mcgilliganpublishing.com (Exact same website as Ashbery Publishing, and even the same book covers!)

Ghostwriting Hub / ghostwritinghub.com (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)

New York Publishers / NY Publishers / nypublishers.co (CLICK HERE for 1-star reviews on TrustPilot)

