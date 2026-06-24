My Top 10 Book Marketing Secrets – by Gary Sturgis – International Bestselling Author of Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year

DON’S MISS THIS ONE! Gary Sturgis was our podcast guest on:

EPISODE 45: How to Earn Thousands Per Month in Book Royalties

Over the past decade, I’ve built an online community of more than 425,000 followers, reached millions of readers each month, and have watched my book, Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year, become an international bestseller.

People often ask me what my secret is.

They’re usually expecting me to talk about advertising, algorithms, or expensive marketing campaigns. But I don’t do any of that. In fact, I avoid spending any of my time chasing after those things that never really work, and just make your wallet lighter.

The secret to my success is pretty simple. It came from consistently serving readers long before I ever asked them to buy my book.

Here are ten lessons I’ve learned along the way:

Build Relationships Before You Need Them

Don’t wait until your book launches to find an audience. Spend time connecting with readers months, or even years, before publication. You can do that by building a strong social media following long before your book is released. Give More Than You Ask

For every promotional post, share multiple pieces of helpful, meaningful content. Readers support authors who’ve already provided value. If you’ve already given them something, they’ll be more likely to look forward to reading your book. Be Consistent

A small effort every day beats a large effort once a month. Consistency builds trust, and over time, it increases your visibility as an author. Focus on One Platform First

Many authors spread themselves too thin. Master one platform and focus on that before trying to be everywhere. Tell Stories, Not Sales Pitches

People connect with stories. They avoid advertisements. Share experiences, lessons, and personal insights rather than constant “buy my book” messages. Grow an Email List

Social media platforms change constantly. Your email list is one of the few audiences you truly own. They’re also your most loyal readers. Getting a personal email from you means a lot, and adding a link to your book in each newsletter/email helps them find it. Ask for Book Reviews

Many readers are happy to leave reviews if you just ask. Reviews provide social proof, and help future readers feel confident about purchasing your book. Stay Visible After Launch Day

Most authors market intensely for a week and then stop. Real momentum often comes from continued promotion months or even years later. Be Authentic

Readers can spot insincerity instantly. Don’t try to sound like another author. Let your own voice and personality shine through. Remember Why You Wrote the Book

Marketing works best when it comes from a genuine desire to help, entertain, educate, or inspire readers. Focus on serving people rather than selling to them.

My books have reached readers in countries all over the world, but the foundation has always been the same. I show up, provide value, build trust, and I’m really patient.

Book marketing isn’t about convincing people to buy your book.

It’s about helping enough people that they eventually want to.

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Gary Sturgis is the founder of the Surviving Grief community and the author of several books, including the International bestseller, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

Gary’s books:

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