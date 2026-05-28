The Importance of Finding YOUR Author Community Online – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

One of the hardest things about being an author is how lonely it can feel sometimes.

Most writers spend countless hours alone with their thoughts, their ideas, and their doubts. From the outside, publishing a book may seem exciting and glamorous, but behind the scenes there are long stretches of uncertainty, vulnerability, and silence that many people never see.

That’s why author communities matter so much.

Writing a book is deeply personal. There’s always a moment when you put your work into the world and wonder if anyone will care. Reviews can sting. Sales can fluctuate. Social media can make it seem like every other author is succeeding faster than you are. It’s easy to start feeling isolated or discouraged.

But being connected to other writers changes that.

When I wrote my book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year, I created a Facebook community called, SURVIVING GRIEF, and started writing a daily blog on different topics and aspects of grief. The community has now grown to half a million followers worldwide, and people feel connected not only to me as an author, but also to my book.

It doesn’t matter what genre or niche your book is, an author community reminds you that you’re not alone in what you’re experiencing. Other authors understand the frustration of marketing a book that took years to write. They understand the emotional roller coaster of launch week, the anxiety of checking rankings, and the vulnerability that comes with sharing personal work publicly. Sometimes, just hearing another writer say, “I’ve felt that too,” can make all the difference.

Strong author communities also create opportunities for growth. Writers often learn more from conversations with fellow authors than they do from expensive courses or marketing webinars. They share what’s working, what isn’t, and what they wish they had known earlier. More importantly, they encourage one another during the moments when giving up feels easier than continuing.

Reaching out to other authors and inviting them to be part of your community can increase your sales, but it’s not only about networking or selling books. It’s about finding people who genuinely understand the unique emotional experience of creating something from nothing. Writing can feel incredibly exposing at times, especially when a book is tied closely to your own personal experiences, beliefs, or emotions. Having support from people who truly understand that vulnerability can be invaluable.

Some of the most successful independent authors today didn’t grow because they competed with other writers. They grew because they connected with them. They formed friendships, shared encouragement, cross-promoted each other’s work, and celebrated one another’s milestones.

Publishing may begin as a solitary act, but sustaining a writing career often depends on connection.

In an industry that can sometimes feel overwhelming, author communities provide something every writer needs: encouragement, understanding, and the reminder that the journey becomes a little easier when we don’t walk it alone.

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Gary’s books:

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

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