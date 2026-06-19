EPISODE 45: How to Earn Thousands Per Month in Book Royalties

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Guest: Gary Sturgis, The International Bestselling Author of Surviving Grief –365 Days a Year

Do you have a book on the market that’s not accumulating the sales you’d like to see? It’s likely due to your marketing strategy, and how you communicate with potential readers online.

In the next two episodes, Angela and Brian welcome back Gary Sturgis, BookLocker‘s best-selling author, who earns thousands per month in royalties from his book sales.

Gary also has more than half a million followers on his social media channels now! How does he do it?! He’ll tell you in this episode!

Gary endured the loss of a spouse years ago, and began searching for online support for his grief and recovery. That led him to write his first book, Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. That began a journey of sharing and interaction with his online community, leading to him becoming a grief counselor, a public speaker, and an online facilitator specializing in grief and recovery.

In this episode, Gary shares his journey, and the specific techniques he used to build a massive online following. He’s also written six more books, including one for children, to help people continue through their own paths to recovery and self-healing.

His consistency and persistence have led to ever-increasing book sales, earning him thousands in royalties every month.

If you want to succeed in any endeavor, it’s best to find someone who has already succeeded, learn what they did, and imitate them. Listen to this episode (and the next one, episode 56!) to learn how you, too, can increase your sales, and maintain a positive cash flow from your books.

You don’t want to miss this interview! You’re going to learn a LOT!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.

CONTACT GARY:

The Surviving Grief Community on Facebook. Grief and Healing – A Facebook community facilitated by Gary Sturgis, the International Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. “A gentle companion for the days you don’t know how to get through.” – NY Times

Gary Sturgis’ website

GARY’S OTHER BOOKS:

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

MORE ARTICLES BY GARY STURGIS:

OTHER ITEMS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

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a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.