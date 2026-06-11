EPISODE 44: How to Get Free Book Reviews from Popular Reviewers Who Have THOUSANDS of Followers!

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You’ve heard us say it over and over again: DO NOT PAY FOR BOOK REVIEWS!

So, what is an author supposed to do? Wait around, hoping for readers who might decide to take the time to review their book? Beg people on social media for positive write-ups? Ask their family and friends to post reviews on Amazon? (DON’T DO THE LATTER! You could get banned from Amazon for doing that! We explain why in this episode.)

Getting real, legitimate reviews for your book doesn’t have to be a passive exercise. There are plenty of regular, prolific reviewers (even “professional” reviewers) out there who won’t charge you a penny to review your book, and who will do it fairly and honestly. Better yet, many of them have tens of thousands of followers! When they post a review for a book, their followers are notified!

But, how do you find them, and what should you say when you contact them?

In this episode, Angela and Brian explain, step-by-step, how you can find PROLIFIC and popular book reviewers with thousands of followers. And, we’ll teach you exactly how reach out to them, greatly increasing your chances of getting your book reviewed by them.

You might be asking why these book reviewers review books for free? How do they make money? It’s NOT on the backs of authors! Quite the opposite, in fact! We explain that in this episode as well.

Getting good book reviews from well-known reviewers can mean significantly more BOOK SALES! And, the entire process is FREE! Nothing we recommend in this episode costs any money at all.

You don’t want to miss this episode!

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.