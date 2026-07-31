EPISODE 51: AI ABOMINATION! AI Companies are Buying Millions of Rare Books, Scanning Them, and Then SHREDDING THEM!!!

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ALERT! One of the most disturbing articles we found (from one of the players in this travesty) has already been removed from the Internet. However, we located it on the Wayback Machine!
We’ve reported in the past on AI companies “scraping” the internet and absorbing ebooks for training their AI programs, without paying for the books. It has been determined that this is copyright infringement.
Well, it seems that the AI companies have begun to run out of data to vacuum up from the Internet. More and more, AI interfaces are now belching out information that was already belched out previously from other AI companies, and re-absorbed by AI. In other words, the AI clients are starting to spit out “copies of copies” of their information. In more direct terms, everything on the internet is already “tainted” by AI, and “pristine” data is harder and harder to come by. Subsequently, AI systems are now spitting out incorrect information about all kinds of topics!
So, a company called Anthropic (which just settled a $1.5B lawsuit with authors and publishers), has found a new workaround.
Pointing to a doctrine in copyright law from 1908 (!!!), Anthropic has begun buying up PRINT books by the millions – old books, rare books, out-of-print books – and are scanning them into their AI engines for their AI model, “Claude.” However, after doing this, each book is destroyed. Gone forever.
Once there are no more physical books left on Earth, the AI companies will “own” the world’s history, and can manipulate the data to say whatever they want. What’s worse, their own leaked internal documents seem to indicate that this could very well be their goal!
We quote their documents in this episode. You are NOT going to believe what they said!!!
Don’t miss this episode on how print books are disappearing by the MILLIONS, and what you can do to help stop this egregious act.
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Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.
LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE
- TAKE ACTION NOW! FIND YOUR REPRESENTATIVES’ CONTACT INFO by typing in your zipcode.
- Our previous article about Anthropic.
- VIDEO of a BOOK DEBINDER
- A scanner that does NOT destroy books! (Why aren’t the AI companies using these?!?!)
- Book Scanner that does NOT destroy books
- AI companies are reportedly shredding millions of books after using them to train AI models — tech giants outsource to middlemen to secretly buy up books for training material – TomsHardware.com
- Is Anthropic Destroying Rare Books After Training AI Models On Them? Elon Musk, Michael Burry And Others React Amid Online Outrage – TradingView.com
- AI labs buy, scan, shred millions of rare books – News.com.au
- AI Companies Are Buying Antique Books, Ingesting Their Contents to Train Models, and Then Destroying Them at Incredible Scale – Futurism.com
- AI Companies Are Still Buying Up Old Books by the Pallet – Then Shredding Them – Yahoo.com
- AI Firms Destroy Books for Training Data After Court Ruling – David Sacks on X
- AI Companies Are Buying Tons of Old Books Because They’re Free of AI Slop – 404Media.co
- The Receipt is the New License: Print Books Sourcing for AI Training – A $1.5 Billion Lesson in Data Hygiene on the Wayback Machine (because it appears ISBNdb.com already removed it!).
- HedgieMarkets on X
- REVEALED: AI Companies MASS SHREDDING Rare Books – Breaking Points on YouTube
- Zuckerberg knocks AI development centralization, control – TheHill.com
- Meta Removes Legitimate Legal Ads from Facebook and Instagram, But Allows Scam Ads to Keep Running! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- BREAKING! In the Span of 2 Days, Meta Loses 2 BIG Lawsuits! And Now Thousands More Will Be Filed… – by James M. Walsh Esq.
- It’s Not Just Copyrights! AI is Threatening Livestock, Bees, Crops, Jobs, YOUR Electric Bill, and SO MUCH MORE! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- Search for your title in the database Anthropic used to steal ebooks!
Don’t get scammed! Publish your book with BookLocker.com.
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Disgusting! AI meddling in the arts: writing, music, etc., is dangerous, scary, and ultimately, dehumanizing. Whenever the end justifying the means is used and abused by those in power, I know we are in for trouble. I read an article like this or hear about people writing books and composing music using AI, and I want to puke. Just because we have the technology to ‘do something’ doesn’t mean we have to use it. But greed and corruption will always win out until we destroy ourselves.
History is replete with examples of good and bad human behavior, and AI will lead the way in destroying the valuable lessons learned by documenting and studying the past honestly and accurately. I believe in some capacity we will go to war over AI. And given the non-regulatory environment we now find ourselves entrenched in, and the complete lack of any accountability for anything, America will proudly lead the way. All the more reason to keep writing and to believe in the creative process. Mass protests are already beginning. Thank goodness. BookLocker is a friend and ally in the fight against the shredders of history. Thanks for bringing this article to my attention.
Appears having a private library is no longer an idea for the elites.