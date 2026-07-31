EPISODE 51: AI ABOMINATION! AI Companies are Buying Millions of Rare Books, Scanning Them, and Then SHREDDING THEM!!!

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ALERT! One of the most disturbing articles we found (from one of the players in this travesty) has already been removed from the Internet. However, we located it on the Wayback Machine!

We’ve reported in the past on AI companies “scraping” the internet and absorbing ebooks for training their AI programs, without paying for the books. It has been determined that this is copyright infringement.

Well, it seems that the AI companies have begun to run out of data to vacuum up from the Internet. More and more, AI interfaces are now belching out information that was already belched out previously from other AI companies, and re-absorbed by AI. In other words, the AI clients are starting to spit out “copies of copies” of their information. In more direct terms, everything on the internet is already “tainted” by AI, and “pristine” data is harder and harder to come by. Subsequently, AI systems are now spitting out incorrect information about all kinds of topics!

So, a company called Anthropic (which just settled a $1.5B lawsuit with authors and publishers), has found a new workaround.

Pointing to a doctrine in copyright law from 1908 (!!!), Anthropic has begun buying up PRINT books by the millions – old books, rare books, out-of-print books – and are scanning them into their AI engines for their AI model, “Claude.” However, after doing this, each book is destroyed. Gone forever.

Once there are no more physical books left on Earth, the AI companies will “own” the world’s history, and can manipulate the data to say whatever they want. What’s worse, their own leaked internal documents seem to indicate that this could very well be their goal!

We quote their documents in this episode. You are NOT going to believe what they said!!!

Don’t miss this episode on how print books are disappearing by the MILLIONS, and what you can do to help stop this egregious act.

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