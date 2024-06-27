How I Sell More Books By Collaborating With Authors In Other Countries – by Gary Sturgis

Collaboration is a powerful tool for growth. I found that networking with other authors in my genre has been an invaluable way to reach new readers and boost sales. This has been especially beneficial with authors from other countries. This strategy has led to more book sales in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, just to name a few. My book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days a Year has sold more copies in these countries than in the United States because of my collaboration with authors in those regions.

Since my books are on the topic of grief and loss, I reached out to authors in the same genre in other countries and offered to read, review, and post their book on my social media platforms if they would do the same for me.

I’m able to offer foreign readers the the option to purchase my books directly from my publisher, Booklocker.com, since they’ll ship my books to any place in the world. This is profitable because, when they purchase my books from Booklocker.com, I also receive a higher commission, which is the case for both international and domestic sales. Of course, my books are on Amazon and many other domestic and foreign retail websites as well.

Collaboration in other countries leverages the benefit of having a larger audience for my books, and provides me access to the readers of the authors that I collaborate with, that I know are already interested in reading books in my genre.

So many authors fail to actively seek collaborative opportunities, seeing other writers as their competitors. If you feel that way, it’s time to change that mindset. Instead of treating your fellow authors as your competition, start embracing them as your allies. Not only can you share your knowledge with them, but you can also gain information in the exchange. By partnering up with authors from other countries, you’ll maximize your book marketing efforts, increasing your reach, and ultimately your sales!

The easiest way to seek out authors that appeal to a similar target market of readers is on social media. Search hashtags, Twitter chats, Instagram, Facebook groups, and online bookstores like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or Goodreads.

Contact authors in other countries with an offer that promises them value, like offering to read, review, and promote their book in your country. Make it clear what you’re trying to achieve, why you choose to reach out to them, and how a collaboration can be beneficial for both parties.

For each collaboration, you should have a clear objective of your own. It can be increasing your book sales, reaching new readers, or boosting your social media following in each other’s countries.

I try to be strategic with the ways in which I collaborate. I always ask the author if I can interview them on my social media channels, and ask them to return the favor. I offer them the opportunity to write guest blogs on my social media, which is a great way to connect with my readers, while reaching a whole new audience in another country.

I even take the collaborations one step further by asking the author to work with me to offer limited-time specials to buy both my book and theirs, and to team up for a mutual speaking event, which can lead to a trip to a place I’ve always wanted to visit!

Collaboration with authors in other countries is limited only by your imagination and can be a fantastic way to promote your work and increase your sales!

RELATED

Gary Sturgis is a best selling BookLocker.com author! He survived the greatest loss of his life, and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator, and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those who are grieving a loss to navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. To see how he promotes his books, follow him on Facebook.



GARY’S BOOKS:

Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing

GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath

SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year