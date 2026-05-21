Dear Authors: Please Stop Posting Your Book on My Social Media Pages Without Asking First – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

Parasite Marketing, an unethical practice, is when someone attempts to capitalize on someone else’s popularity by using that person’s or company’s public platform in an attempt to garner sales of the parasite’s own products.

I’m going to say something that probably needs to be said a little more often in the author world. Nothing irritates me more than when another author promotes their book on my social media pages without asking permission first.

Seriously.

It’s right there in the Page Rules. In plain English. Not hidden in fine print.

And yet, almost every week, somebody still pops into the comments like:

“Hey everyone! Buy my vampire cookbook/time-travel romance/alien survival thriller!”

Meanwhile, I run a grief and loss community with more than half a million followers.

Here’s the thing…I’m actually incredibly supportive of other authors. I understand how hard it is to write a book, market a book, and try to get people to notice your work in a noisy online world. Most authors are doing their best and trying to build something meaningful. I respect that deeply.

My book, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year didn’t become an International Bestseller because I sat around doing nothing. It took a lot of work and a lot of collaborating. So I’m often more than happy to collaborate with other authors and share their work with my audience. But there’s one very important step that should happen first. You should ask.

A simple message can open the door to an actual conversation, and potentially a really valuable collaboration. In my case, if an author reaches out respectfully, I’ll often ask to read the book first. Not because I’m trying to be difficult, but because I have a responsibility to the community I’ve built.

My readers come to my pages for grief support, comfort, healing, and understanding. So while your science fiction novel about zombie hamsters from outer space may be a literary masterpiece, it probably isn’t the emotional support content my audience showed up for that day.

And yes, I’ve seen things that random.

The truth is, asking first doesn’t just show respect for another author’s platform, it also increases your chances of actually reaching readers who will genuinely connect with your work. Because if your book truly aligns with someone’s audience, you may gain far more than a single comment promotion. You might gain a meaningful endorsement, a trusted recommendation, or thousands of readers who are exactly your target demographic.

But when authors skip the asking part and just start dropping links everywhere like confetti at a parade, they often accomplish the exact opposite. Instead of building a relationship, they create irritation. And irritation definitely isn’t a great marketing strategy.

The writing community works best when authors support one another professionally and respectfully. A little courtesy goes a long way. So before promoting your book on another author’s page, pause for a moment and send a message first.

You may discover that collaboration opens far more doors than unsolicited self-promotion ever will.

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Gary’s books:

Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis

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