Why My Books Get So Many Reviews! – by Gary Sturgis, Internationally Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

One of the questions you hear most often from authors is, “How do you get people to leave reviews?”
It’s an understandable question. Reviews matter. They help readers discover books, improve visibility on Amazon, and provide valuable social proof. Unfortunately, the desire for more reviews sometimes leads authors toward paid review services and questionable tactics that can create serious problems, including violating Amazon’s policies.
My advice is simple: Stop focusing on reviews and start focusing on readers.
When I wrote my first book, SURVIVING – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing after the loss of my spouse, I wasn’t thinking about reviews. I was trying to survive my own grief. I wrote because I hoped my experience might help someone else who was struggling.
Over time, that book found readers. Those readers shared it with others. An online community formed around the conversations we were having about grief, healing, and life after loss called Surviving Grief. And that community is now viewed by over 8 million people a week.
(Think about that in terms of potential readers and reviews!)
But the reviews came later.
What I’ve learned is that people leave reviews when they feel connected to a book. They leave reviews when they believe it helped them, inspired them, educated them, or made them feel less alone.
As authors, our job isn’t to collect reviews. Our job is to create meaningful experiences for readers.
That means writing the best book possible. It means showing up consistently. It means answering emails, engaging with readers, and building genuine relationships with the people who support your work.
And yes, it also means asking.
Many readers are willing to leave a review but just don’t think about it. A reminder at the end of your book, in your newsletter, or on social media is often all that’s needed.
I’ve found that most people genuinely want to help authors they appreciate.
The key is authenticity.
A handful of honest reviews from real readers will always be more valuable than dozens of reviews obtained through questionable methods. Authentic reviews build trust. Purchased reviews undermine it.
The most successful authors I know aren’t obsessed with collecting reviews. They’re obsessed with serving readers.
Do that consistently enough, and the reviews tend to take care of themselves.
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Gary Sturgis is the founder of the Surviving Grief community and the author of several books, including the International bestseller, SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year. Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis
Gary’s books:
- SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year
Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief
The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.
- What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief
WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.
- Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.
- GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath
I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.
- SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays
Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.
- A Life Ring for Katie: Finding Hope After Goodbye – by Gary Sturgis. When Katie loses her beloved brother, the ocean feels big and lonely. But a bright red life ring helps her remember something important: love never sinks. A gentle story to help children understand grief, memory, and hope.
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