6 Model Railroading Publications That Pay Writers – by Michael W. Michelsen

Is there anyone, anywhere who doesn’t love a model railroad? Is there anyone who doesn’t turn into a little kid when a model train is running on its tracks? Any writer who has an inner conductor or engineer in their heart would love working with these fine model railroading publications, and they will be welcome with open arms.

Classic Toy Trains

Classic Toy Trains is a publication dedicated to enjoying every aspect of S, O, and Standard gauge toy trains. Topics run the gamut of historical toy trains, accessories, interesting or unusual layouts, and the history and collectability of certain models of trains. Editors are always on the lookout for articles describing or comparing various historical toy trains or accessories; current and interesting layouts; how to build a structure or repair locomotives, cars, or an accessory; the history and collectability of vintage trains products or a rare piece. They pay $75 per page.

Writers Guidelines: Contribute to Classic Toy Trains Magazine | Classic Toy Trains Magazine

Model Railroad Hobbyist

Model Railroad Hobbyist publish articles and videos on all aspects of model railroading and on prototype (real) railroading as a subject for modeling. Editors welcome proposals for feature articles, video shorts, and columns, or the submission of articles and videos sent on speculation. Payment depends on different criterion: A typical article of 3000 words, 10 photos, and a short video clip will net a payment upon publication of about $230, or about $38 per landscape spread. We expect payment of $200 – $600 per feature article to be typical, although for some longer feature articles we’ve paid well over $1000. Getting on the cover adds another $100.

Writers Guidelines: MRH submission guidelines | Model Railroad Hobbyist magazine

Model Railroader

Any market list that doesn’t include Model Railroader isn’t worth reading. Model Railroader is a bible for who enjoys model railroading. Editors want stories about any aspect of model railroading. Ideal articles are short, articles are about 1/3 text and 2/3 photos/illustrations. They pay $75-$100 per printed page.

Writers Guidelines: Contributor Guidelines | ModelRailroader.com

O Gauge Railroading

If an O Gauge railroad makes your heart go “chuga, chuga, chuga, O Gauge Railroading is a print and digital magazine for like-minded hobbyists. Like many of these publications, articles that have features about the trains themselves or practically anything about a layout are welcome. They pay about $400 for layout features of 1,200 to 1,500 words, and $200 for shorter how-to features.

Writers Guidelines: Contact Us – OGR Publishing, Inc

Railroad Model Craftsman

Railroad Model Craftsman is a model railroading publication put out by White River Productions. Their editors are always on the lookout for detailed articles describing projects creating model locomotives, cars, structures such as houses, scenery and model railroad-related accessories along with photo essays of finished layouts. They pay about $200 for articles featured in the print edition.

Writers Guidelines: Submission Guidelines – Railroad Model Craftsman

Trains

Trains isn’t a modeling magazine per se. Instead, Trains is about, well, trains, in every sense of the word. They do discuss train modeling, buy the focus of Trains is primarily the industry of trains. From this perspective, they publish articles about railroading, whether the past or the present. They even welcome personal reflections. They publish no fiction or travel stories. Editors like lots of photographs, 80-100 in each edition. Trains pays $100 for about 600 words, $125 for about 800 words, $150 for about 1,000 words, and $175 for 1,200 or more words.

Writers Guidelines: Contributor Guidelines | Trains Magazine

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