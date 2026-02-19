7 Paying Education Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

The education sector offers numerous opportunities for writers to share their insights on learning, innovation, and teaching while earning an income. Whether you are into personal essays or investigative journalism, there’s always a publication ready to pay you for your work. Most of these markets are open to a wide range of writers, including education experts, parents, and researchers. Ensure you read through the submission guidelines and what they are looking for to increase your chance of qualifying.

1. Hechinger

The Hechinger Report is a popular nonprofit, independent news organization covering topics on inequality and innovation in education. They publish in-depth pieces that use data and stories from early years through college and careers to show the public how education can be improved and why it matters.

This publication seeks high-quality, thoroughly researched, data-driven stories that explore educational equity, college access, innovative learning techniques, and policy analysis, among others. They value compelling pieces that go beyond surface-level coverage to provide deeper context and analysis.

The Hechinger Report is one of the best-paying education markets, offering writers a competitive rate of $1.50 per word for articles ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://hechingerreport.org/writing-for-hechinger/

2. Back2College

Back2College is an online publication that provides guidance and resources for adult re-entry students. It targets adult learners returning to education, covering topics such as career transitions, online degree programs, financial aid, and balancing work-life-study commitments.

They are looking for actionable advice guides, articles, and features that help learners who go back to school later in life navigate the college experience. Writers should offer concrete tips and realistic strategies rather than generic motivational content. This publication pays $55+ per feature. Most pieces here are approximately 1,000 to 1,500+ words in length.

Submission guidelines: https://back2college.com/blog/write-for-us

3. Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that covers the public education system in communities across the United States, including Chicago, New York, Detroit, and Colorado. It focuses on topics such as diversity & equity, K-12 education policy, school board decisions, and student outcomes.

Chalkbeat’s First Person section publishes personal essays from students, teachers, parents, and other stakeholders sharing firsthand experiences related to public education. They are seeking authentic voices that offer unique perspectives grounded in personal experience rather than opinion pieces or academic analysis. Writers receive $125 per published piece, approximately 800 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.chalkbeat.org/pages/first-person-guidelines/

4. Class Central

Class Central serves as the leading search engine for online courses and degrees. This publication helps learners discover free and paid online courses from top universities and platforms, such as Coursera and Udemy. They also publish informational materials on educational technology and online learning trends.

Class Central is open to pitches for comprehensive guides, career-pathway articles, course reviews, and analysis of online education trends. You can compare online learning platforms, evaluate specific courses, explore career transitions through online learning, and examine the future of digital learning. They love well-researched pieces that offer practical value to the readers. This market pays $250 to $1,250 per article, depending on content type and complexity.

Submission guidelines: https://www.classcentral.com/write-for-us

5. The James G. Martin Center

The James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal is a publication that addresses issues revolving around higher education policies, university governance, academic standards, and workforce development. They expose critical issues through opinion articles, newsletters, events, and research.

They are seeking submissions of thoughtful commentary and analysis on issues affecting higher education systems, particularly pieces that challenge conventional narratives about university systems.

For full-length articles between 1,200 and 1,600 words, this publication pays an honorarium that starts at $200 and increases based on the amount of web traffic. Shorter articles that are approximately 500 words are paid $50.

Submission guidelines: https://jamesgmartin.center/get-involved/submissions/

6. The Advocate

The Advocate is a student newspaper run by the CUNY Graduate Center (GC). It publishes Investigative articles covering GC/CUNY issues and beyond, Nontechnical articles on science and technology, and First-person essays, among others.

They are open to submissions in the form of articles, illustrations, and reviews. Payment here varies depending on how long or involved a piece is. Payment starts at $100 and caps at $300.

Submission guidelines: https://gcadvocate.com/contribute/

7. Living Education

Living Education is an online magazine operated by Oak Meadow. It focuses on homeschooling, family learning, child development, and alternative education approaches. This publication targets parents, educators, and other parties interested in personalized, experiential learning outside traditional school settings.

Living Education is open to pitches on practical articles about homeschooling methods, supporting children’s individual learning styles, and curriculum development, to mention a few. They prefer submissions from experienced educators, parents, and homeschoolers with firsthand knowledge of non-traditional education approaches.

This publication pays up to $75 per original piece, approximately 1,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.oakmeadow.com/living-education/submissions/

Bio: Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide (https://www.linkedin.com/company/freelance-writing-jobs-worldwide/posts/) and his personal website (https://karokigithure.com/).







HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

>>>Read More WritersWeekly Feature Articles<<<













HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

https://booklocker.com/books/4764.html