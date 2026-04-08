7 Paying Health and Wellness Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Top health and wellness publications, including preventive care, mental wellness, functional nutrition, and specialized fitness, are ready to pay you for your articles! While some work with seasoned writers with academic qualifications, others require little to no writing experience. The best way to increase the chances of your pitch being accepted is to carefully read their submission guidelines and read their previously published articles.

1. The Sick Times

The Sick Times was a top publication reporting on the long COVID-19 crisis. This journalist-founded website also covers other infections, including mast cell activation syndrome, dysautonomia, and myalgic encephalomyelitis. The Sick Times accepts pitches for commentary pieces and essays, as well as reported news features. But they do prioritize content from individuals with COVID and related illnesses. It pays $1,300 for 1,500 to 1,700-word news features and $400 for 1,000- to 1,200-word essays.

Submission guidelines: https://thesicktimes.org/write-for-us-part-time-opportunities/

2. SELF

SELF is a popular health and wellness publication that helps people take care of themselves and their loved ones. As a wellness and health brand, SELF accepts content that explores public, community, and personal health. Their key areas of focus include love, life, food, fitness, and health. SELF’s rate starts at $500 for reported service stories, $250 for quick and short stories, and $750 for features.

Submission guidelines: https://www.self.com/story/how-to-pitch-a-story-to-self

3. The Phoenix Spirit

The Phoenix Spirit is a popular website for individuals seeking to improve their spiritual, emotional, mental, and physical well-being. This publication offers content on renewal, recovery, and personal growth to help readers lead a healthy lifestyle. The Phoenix Spirit accepts content that addresses one or all of its themes (spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical well-being). It also accepts recovery from drug addiction stories. In fact, 12-step recovery programs are more likely to be accepted. The Phoenix Spirit pays $35 per article and $100-$150 per lead article.

Submission guidelines: https://thephoenixspirit.com/about-us/editorial-guidelines-2/

4. Shape

Established in 1981 by Dotdash Meredith, Shape is a wellness publication that provides science-backed tips and tools that help its readers on their health journey. Shape publishes service-oriented, original content that provides actionable wellness and health advice backed by experts. It accepts pitches focused on nutrition & food, health & wellness, fitness & workouts, beauty, and personal essays about overcoming health obstacles and fitness journeys. Shape hasn’t listed its rate on its website, but according to WhoPaysWriters, this publication pays $0.13 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.shape.com/about-us-5441927#toc-write-for-us

5. Nature Medicine

Nature Medicine is a top journal that publishes peer-reviewed research across all fields of medicine, based on its interdisciplinary relevance, timeliness, originality, and impact on human health. Its published content ranges from disease pathogenesis and new concepts of human biology to drug development and new therapeutic modalities. It also accepts content covering innovative technologies that can improve human health. Nature Medicine accepts different types of health and clinical research, including meta-analyses, observational studies, clinical trials, and case reports. According to the Association of Health Care Journalists, Nature Medicine pays $1.25 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.nature.com/nm/submission-guidelines

6. MealPrep

Started in 2018 as a meal review blog, MealPrep has evolved into a free resource for people looking for the right meal providers. This site doesn’t include cafes or takeaways; instead, it focuses on unique providers focused on fitness and health. This publication is seeking passionate writers to draft informative and entertaining pieces on fitness and health. They accept articles covering a range of wellness niches, including bodybuilding, weight loss, injury recovery, and product reviews. MealPrep pays $50 per 500 published words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.mealprep.com.au/contributor-guidelines/

7. The Health Mummy

The Health Mummy is a top publication that helps mothers build confidence, well-being, and better health. Their unique workouts, meal plans, and weight loss shakes have helped mothers lose weight while boosting their energy. This publication pays writers who are ready to share their real-life stories on their website. It accepts pregnancy, mental health, meal prep, and health stories. They can also publish stories about their products and how they changed your life. Healthy Mummy pays $100 for every published story.

Submission guidelines: https://www.healthymummy.com/share-story-get-paid

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide (https://www.linkedin.com/company/freelance-writing-jobs-worldwide/posts/) and his personal website (https://karokigithure.com/).







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