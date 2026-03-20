10 Paying History Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you love writing about history, several publications would love to purchase your content. While some publications require academic qualifications, others are just happy to work with any history enthusiast. Just familiarize yourself with their content and go through their submission guidelines before submitting your pitch.

1. Naval History Magazine – $60 to $150

The Naval History Magazine is a digital publication that looks to advance the literary, professional, and scientific understanding of national defense, maritime security, and sea power. It accepts about 3,000-word content covering maritime history with a main focus on notable individuals, conflicts, ships, key anniversaries, and U.S. naval history. It pays $60-$150 to publish 1,000 words. Pictorials ($250-$500) and book reviews ($75 per review) are commissioned.

Submission guidelines: https://www.usni.org/naval-history-magazine/submission-guidelines

2. Wartime – $300

Wartime is a popular quarterly history publication that focuses on Australian war experiences. It accepts 1,000-2,000 words of Australian military affairs and history content, written in an engaging, lively style. Make sure your content interests both professionals and amateurs Down Under. Wartime pays $300 per 1,000 words published.

Submission guides: https://www.awm.gov.au/wartime/submissions

3. Michigan History – $100 to $350

Published since 1917, Michigan History is the Great Lake State’s popular history publication that’s read by over 100,000 Americans each issue. Every issue features exceptional stories of Michigan’s diverse past while exploring the heritage and history of the Michiganders. Michigan History accepts fifty (1,500 to 2,500-word) manuscripts each year. The publication pays non-members/subscribers $100-$300 and members/subscribers $150-$350.

Submission guidelines: https://hsmichigan.org/sites/default/files/2026-02/PUB-Submission-Guidelines-2026_0.pdf

https://hsmichigan.org/submission-guidelines

4. Chronicle (published by the same company as the paying market above) – $50 to $225

Published by the HSM (Historical Society of Michigan), this 40-page publication explores the heritage and history of Michiganders while offering a special section highlighting the website’s members. With a total distribution of over 6,000 copies, the Chronicle accepts 25 (1,500 to 2,500 words long) manuscripts every year. Chronicles pays members/subscribers $75- $225 and non-members $50- $175.

Submission guidelines: https://hsmichigan.org/sites/default/files/2026-02/PUB-Submission-Guidelines-2026_0.pdf

https://hsmichigan.org/submission-guidelines

5. COINage – $250

COINage is a haven for coin investors and collectors looking for extensive knowledge of the coin business and hobby. This publication accepts submissions on coin show coverage and auctions, historic numismatic figures, bullion, and precious metals, among other related topics. It pays $250 for over 2,000 words of content with about 10 high-resolution pictures with credits and captions. COINage accepts shorter articles, but they don’t pay full payment for them.

Submission guidelines: https://www.coinagemag.com/writers-guidelines/

6. Contingent – $50 and $500

Contingent is a non-profit history publication that focuses on the broader relevance of history; therefore, they accept topics like embroidery, coal mines, and women’s wrestling gear. This publication accepts pitches from individuals who have finished their post-graduate work in history and the adjacent professions. They should also be working outside their tenure-track professoriate. They pay between $50 and $500 for features of 2,000 to 3,000 words. They also accept field trip pieces, mini-essays, and book reviews.

Submission guidelines: https://contingentmagazine.org/pitch-us/

7. History News Network – $375

The History News Network (HNN) is a popular weekly newsletter that helps readers understand how currents from our past swirl through the present. HNN accepts content that connects past and present events, narratives of underappreciated historians, and topics addressing major historical works and their impact. This publication pays $375 for 1,000 to 1,500-word content.

Submission guidelines: https://www.historynewsnetwork.org/submission-guidelines.html

8. New Mexico Magazine – 35-40 cents per word

The New Mexico Magazine is the 3rd largest state-owned publication and the longest-tenured state publication. Founded in 1923, this magazine is not primarily a history magazine; it accepts pitches on numerous history-related topics from the region. It also includes topics on the environment, climate, art, and multicultural heritage. New Mexico Magazine pays between 35 and 40 cents per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.newmexicomagazine.org/writer-and-artist-guidelines/

9. Wonderful West Virginia – $150

Wonderful West Virginia is a state-owned publication that’s published by the Natural Resources Division of West Virginia. This magazine isn’t just for history lovers; it also features pieces for anglers, hunters, outdoor recreationists, and nature lovers. It accepts a wide range of topics, including interesting people, attractions and special places, cultural heritage, and state history. Wonderful West Virginia pays $150 for 1,500-word-long published articles.

Submission guidelines: https://wonderfulwv.com/submission-guidelines/

10. Legion Magazine – $150 to $1,200

Legion Magazine is a leading Canadian publication that has been publishing content on Canadian veterans’ affairs and military history for over 90 years. Canvert Publication Ltd. publishes this magazine 6 times a year. It accepts topics related to veteran and military affairs, military history, policing issues, current affairs, and several issues of concern to senior Canadian citizens. The average content length is 1,500-2,200 words, but they accept stories between 600 and 3,000 words. The pay ranges from $150 to $1,200 per published content.

Submission guidelines: https://legionmagazine.com/contributions/

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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