Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/14/2026

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Freelance Writers – for articles on how to make more money writing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.

WritersWeekly.com

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $750-$1000/month

The Word Woman LLC

Full-time Remote News Editor

Jewish Currents

Full-time Remote Digital Communications Director – Pays $60K-$80K/year.

Animal Outlook

Full-time Remote Attorney – in California. Pays $80K-$85K/year.

ChangeLab Solutions

Full-time Remote Deputy Director of Communications – in Florida. Pays $93K-$100K/year.

ACLU

Full-time Remote Senior Communications Strategist – in Florida. Pays $68K-$81K/year.

ACLU

Freelance Grant Writer

Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM)

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $25/hour.

Teatro Dignidad

Freelance Contractual Grant Writer – Pays $750-$1K/month.

The Word Woman LLC

Freelance Senior Copywriter, Healthcare – Pays $50-$100/hour.

FWD People

Full-time Remote Editorial Graphic Designer & Visual Storyteller – Pays $60K-$80K/year.

Lincoln Square Media

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief – Pays $140K-$160K.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Freelance Ohio State Athletics Reporter – Pays $44K-$56K/year.

Eleven Warriors

Full-time Remote Managing Director of Narrative & Communications – Pays $150K-$170K/year.

The Solutions Project

Full-time Remote Technical Writer

Dine Development Corporation

Freelance Photography and Videography Communications Student Worker – Pays $13.50-$15.00/hour.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Full-time Remote Senior Photo Editor – Pays $75K-$90K/year.

People Inc.

Freelance Writer – for articles about the real estate industry

Virtual Staging Art

Freelance Romance Fantasy (Romantasy) Writers – Pays $0.03/word.

Sci-fi Ghosts

Freelance Reporter/Content Producer – Pays $35/hour.

COURIER

Freelance Bionews Columnist

Sickle Cell Disease News

Full-time Remote Senior Conversion Copywriter – B2B Tech

BairesDev

Full-time Remote Sr. Mobile Networks Thought Leadership Writer – Pays $145K-$190K/year.

Vonage Communications

Freelance Private Company News Reporter

MT Newswires

Freelance Legal Researcher & Writer – Pays $30/hour.

The Mom Project

Full-time Remote Narrative Designer – Pays $30-$55/hour.

Infinity Ward (the orig)inal studio behind the Call of Duty® franchise)

Full-time Remote Writer V, Technical

X-energy LLC

Full-time Remote Influencer Marketer – Pays $42K-$50K/year.

Brilliant Infotech

Full-time Remote Ad Operations Assistant

Book/Shop

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