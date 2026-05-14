Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 05/14/2026

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Freelance Writers – for articles on how to make more money writing. Pays $60 for around 600 words.
WritersWeekly.com
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $750-$1000/month
The Word Woman LLC
Full-time Remote News Editor
Jewish Currents
Full-time Remote Digital Communications Director – Pays $60K-$80K/year.
Animal Outlook
Full-time Remote Attorney – in California. Pays $80K-$85K/year.
ChangeLab Solutions
Full-time Remote Deputy Director of Communications – in Florida. Pays $93K-$100K/year.
ACLU
Full-time Remote Senior Communications Strategist – in Florida. Pays $68K-$81K/year.
ACLU
Freelance Grant Writer
Families Against Mandatory Minimums (FAMM)
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $25/hour.
Teatro Dignidad
Freelance Contractual Grant Writer – Pays $750-$1K/month.
The Word Woman LLC
Freelance Senior Copywriter, Healthcare – Pays $50-$100/hour.
FWD People
Full-time Remote Editorial Graphic Designer & Visual Storyteller – Pays $60K-$80K/year.
Lincoln Square Media
Full-time Remote Editor in Chief – Pays $140K-$160K.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists
Freelance Ohio State Athletics Reporter – Pays $44K-$56K/year.
Eleven Warriors
Full-time Remote Managing Director of Narrative & Communications – Pays $150K-$170K/year.
The Solutions Project
Full-time Remote Technical Writer
Dine Development Corporation
Freelance Photography and Videography Communications Student Worker – Pays $13.50-$15.00/hour.
Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology
Full-time Remote Senior Photo Editor – Pays $75K-$90K/year.
People Inc.
Freelance Writer – for articles about the real estate industry
Virtual Staging Art
Freelance Romance Fantasy (Romantasy) Writers – Pays $0.03/word.
Sci-fi Ghosts
Freelance Reporter/Content Producer – Pays $35/hour.
COURIER
Freelance Bionews Columnist
Sickle Cell Disease News
Full-time Remote Senior Conversion Copywriter – B2B Tech
BairesDev
Full-time Remote Sr. Mobile Networks Thought Leadership Writer – Pays $145K-$190K/year.
Vonage Communications
Freelance Private Company News Reporter
MT Newswires
Freelance Legal Researcher & Writer – Pays $30/hour.
The Mom Project
Full-time Remote Narrative Designer – Pays $30-$55/hour.
Infinity Ward (the orig)inal studio behind the Call of Duty® franchise)
Full-time Remote Writer V, Technical
X-energy LLC
Full-time Remote Influencer Marketer – Pays $42K-$50K/year.
Brilliant Infotech
Full-time Remote Ad Operations Assistant
Book/Shop
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