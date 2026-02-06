7 Markets That Pay Writers To Write About Writing – by Karoki Githure

One thing that every writer agrees on is that there’s so much to learn about the writing niche. However, who’s the best source of this information other than someone who has been down this road? What you know can make an impact on another wordsmith. You can share the secret sauce to making it as a writer and getting paid. The following markets offer you a chance to share your insights with a broader audience.

1. WritersWeekly.com

WritersWeekly is one of the oldest and most respected publications on freelance writing and book publishing. It publishes feature articles, marketing secrets for writers and authors, the ever-popular paying markets and freelance job listings for writers, their very popular weekly podcast (lots of bantering and laughter, and many special guests!), and so much more!

This publication is looking for unique feature articles on ways writers can make money from writing. They are also seeking warnings about industry scams or establishments that may not necessarily be scams but are just a waste of time and money for writers and authors.

WritersWeekly also accepts pitches for marketing secrets contributions that teach writers how to promote their services and authors how to market their books. Most articles are approximately 600 words with a pay rate of $60 on acceptance.

Submission guidelines: https://writersweekly.com/writersweekly-com-writers-guidelines

2. Authors Publish Magazine

Authors Publish Magazine is a publisher of articles and eBooks about different aspects of writing and publishing. These include practical ways to find more time to write, strategies to build your author platform, and tips to promote your work.

This publication is seeking articles on traditional publishing and self-publishing. Such pieces focus on finding publishers, working with agents, and self-promotion. They pay $50 for these articles, which are mainly 300-600 words long.

Authors Publish Magazine also accepts pitches for special issue articles. These are longer, around 1,000 words, and paid between $100 and $150. For eBooks, at least 10,000 words, this market pays around $550.

Submission guidelines: https://authorspublish.com/submit-to-authors-publish-magazine/

3. Writing Bad

Writing Bad is an online community organization that offers opportunities, support, and resources to writers of all skill levels. This publication publishes writing advice articles to educate writers and help them achieve their goals.

They are open to submissions of top-quality writing advice pieces between 800 and 2,000 words. They pay $0.01 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://writingbad.org/article-submissions/

4. Unemploymentville.com

Unemploymentville.com is a website that publishes useful articles for the unemployed. They are looking for helpful articles, such as ideas for people who want to start a business or side hustle, and inspirational stories about earning a living through gigs rather than jobs.

While this site isn’t primarily about writing, you can pitch topics on making a living as a writer. Unemploymentville.com requires a minimum of 350 words for submitted articles, and pays $25 – $75 per piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.unemploymentville.com/blog/unemploymentville-guest-post-guidelines/

5. Poets & Writers Magazine

Poets & Writers Magazine is a bi-monthly publication for poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction work. It publishes essays, brief articles, how-to articles, profiles, and interviews.

They are open to submissions of articles revolving around different aspects of writing. Most pieces here range from 500 to 3,000 words with a pay rate of $0.23 per word, according to Who Pays Writers.

Submission guidelines: https://www.pw.org/about-us/about_poets_%26amp%3B_writers_magazine

6. Lit Mag News

Lit Mag News is a resourceful magazine that provides essential information, advice, and news to writers navigating the world of literary magazines. It offers bi-weekly newsletters, editor/writer interviews, discussion threads, weekly columns, and practical advice.

This magazine welcomes pitches for unique articles and insights on literary magazines and the experiences of writers and editors. It accepts pieces of approximately 1,500 words and pays $50 for original pieces and $25 for reprints.

Submission guidelines: https://litmagnews.substack.com/p/lit-mag-news-is-hiring-writers-and/comments

7. Freedom With Writing

Freedom With Writing is a popular online publication that connects writers with genuine paid writing opportunities. They do this by sending writers lists of publishers that pay and how-to articles on proven ways to get paid to write. This publication also sends case studies from successful writers for inspiration.

They are currently accepting submissions for case studies on how you got individual clients. Freedom With Writing pays $50-$150 per accepted piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.freedomwithwriting.com/freedom/freedom-with-writing-submission-guidelines/

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures.







