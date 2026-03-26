Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/26/2026

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job
Full-time Remote Watchdog/Education Reporter – Pays $45K-$50K/year.
Courier-Post/USA Today
Full-time Remote Partnerships Editor – Pays $73K-$81K/year.
High Country News
Full-time Remote Energy Reporter – Pays $70K-$90K/year.
RTO Insider
Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $65K-$80K/year.
The Lever
Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $110K-$125K/year.
Heterodox Academy
Part-time Remote Copy Editor / Content Producer – Pays $25K-$35K/year.
NancyOnNorwalk
Full-time Remote Social Video Producer – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
the Forward
Freelance Political Breaking News Host – Pays $25-$40/hour.
Raw America
Full-time Remote Lead Editor, SEO Content
Graphitehq
Part-time Remote Video Podcast Editor — Multi-Cam
Nashville Public Radio
Full-time Remote News Editor
The Daily Source
Freelance Medical Exam Editor
Stryker Corporation
Freelance SEO Content Writer
Brafton Inc.
Freelance Classic TV Journalist
Screen Rant
Freelance Editor
Wahojobs
Freelance Facebook Ads Expert
Free Up
Freelance Translator – English (US) into Haitian Creole
The Language Group, LLC
Freelance B2B Health Tech Content Writer
recruiter
Freelance Content Writers (Expert)
GlobeLance
Freelance Copywriter – Fashion
recruiter
Freelance Assistant Editor
Zealot
Freelance Medical Writer – Experience with CSPs, CSRs, IBs, ICFs, supporting regulatory documents
Actalent
Freelance Copywriter
Boldsky
Part-time Remote Copywriter / Email Marketing Coordinator
The Greenhouse
Freelance Scriptwriter – Podcast
blind ad
Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter – Pays $80K-$90K/year.
PadSplit
Full-time Remote Asst./Assoc. Product Copywriter
A&F Co.
Freelance ELA Content Writer – Assessment Focus
IXL Learning
Full-time Remote Staff Writer
Forbes
Full-time Remote Copywriter
ZERO Prostate Cancer
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
SUBSCRIBE TO WRITERSWEEKLY to be immediately alerted each week when new jobs are posted!
AND, CLICK HERE for even more job listings!
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.