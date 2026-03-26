Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 03/26/2026

March 26, 2026 No Comments

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NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Full-time Remote Watchdog/Education Reporter – Pays $45K-$50K/year.
Courier-Post/USA Today

Full-time Remote Partnerships Editor – Pays $73K-$81K/year.
High Country News

Full-time Remote Energy Reporter – Pays $70K-$90K/year.
RTO Insider

Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $65K-$80K/year.
The Lever

Full-time Remote Managing Editor – Pays $110K-$125K/year.
Heterodox Academy

Part-time Remote Copy Editor / Content Producer – Pays $25K-$35K/year.
NancyOnNorwalk

Full-time Remote Social Video Producer – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
the Forward

Freelance Political Breaking News Host – Pays $25-$40/hour.
Raw America

Full-time Remote Lead Editor, SEO Content
Graphitehq

Part-time Remote Video Podcast Editor — Multi-Cam
Nashville Public Radio

Full-time Remote News Editor
The Daily Source

Freelance Medical Exam Editor
Stryker Corporation

Freelance SEO Content Writer
Brafton Inc.

Freelance Classic TV Journalist
Screen Rant

Freelance Editor
Wahojobs

Freelance Facebook Ads Expert
Free Up

Freelance Translator – English (US) into Haitian Creole
The Language Group, LLC

Freelance B2B Health Tech Content Writer
recruiter

Freelance Content Writers (Expert)
GlobeLance

Freelance Copywriter – Fashion
recruiter

Freelance Assistant Editor
Zealot

Freelance Medical Writer – Experience with CSPs, CSRs, IBs, ICFs, supporting regulatory documents
Actalent

Freelance Copywriter
Boldsky

Part-time Remote Copywriter / Email Marketing Coordinator
The Greenhouse

Freelance Scriptwriter – Podcast
blind ad

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter – Pays $80K-$90K/year.
PadSplit

Full-time Remote Asst./Assoc. Product Copywriter
A&F Co.

Freelance ELA Content Writer – Assessment Focus
IXL Learning

Full-time Remote Staff Writer
Forbes

Full-time Remote Copywriter
ZERO Prostate Cancer

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