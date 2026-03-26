4 Paying Homeschool Markets for Writers – by Ruth O’Neil

In case you weren’t aware, homeschooling is pretty big. Over 4 million kids in the US are homeschooled. With that comes magazines and websites that cater to homeschoolers and their needs. You don’t have to homeschool your kids to tap into that market. Homeschooling magazines accept a wide range of articles.

If you are or have been a teacher, you might find some writing ideas. If you’ve helped your kid with homework, you might have some words of wisdom to share. If you have a hobby that a family can enjoy, you, too, might find a place in homeschooling magazines.

While there are a plethora of homeschooling magazines that accept freelance writing, they don’t all pay, but here are a few that do. As with many magazines, start by checking to see if they have a theme list, which are great for helping you get ideas.

The Old Schoolhouse

The Old Schoolhouse is one homeschooling magazine that works off monthly themes. They publish a wide variety of articles, some seasonal, some not. Articles from past issues included topics on unit studies, crafts, cooking, meal planning, quilting, gardening, literature, banned books, college-bound students, and family life. Their word count normally falls around 750, but they will specify when they accept your query and send a contract. The editor prefers seeing queries first. TOS typically pays $75 for articles. They also have an affiliate program for their curriculum. You can find that info on their website, sign up, share posts and links, and receive a commission on sales. You can find their writer’s guidelines here.

Practical Homeschooling Magazine

Mary Pride’s Practical Homeschooling Magazine wants, well…practical articles. Some have included students integrating into college or sports from a homeschool perspective. They also like personal stories with photos.

Do you know someone who homeschools, and you think their story is interesting? Interview them and write about it. Practical Homeschooling also likes articles on teaching different subjects—particularly writing—and extracurricular activities, such as children building their own business. Practical Homeschooling’s guidelines don’t mention a specific word count, but the editor will after reading your query, if she wants to see a full article. Expect to receive around $50 per article. Check out their guidelines here.

Seton

Seton is a Catholic-based homeschool curriculum site. They have their own online magazine and want more religious-style articles, but they are also looking for articles on vocations, reading, juggling everything with family time, success stories, and a lot just based on real life. Check out their theme list and send a query. Seton publishes articles daily that run between 800-1000 words. They pay $50 per article.

Living Education

Living Education is the magazine from the Oak Meadow Waldorf-inspired education curriculum. Like the others, their quarterly online magazine follows a theme list. Past themes have included different learning styles, getting organized, saving money, literature, and activities/crafts to do as a family. Keep your articles to about 1000 words. Payment is up to $75 for articles.

As with any writing, read through a few issues of the magazine to get a feel for the types of articles they publish. Read the guidelines thoroughly, as some include very specific details about what they accept and how editors want articles formatted. Also, some of them have a religious audience that you need to keep in mind, though that is not the main focus of most of their articles.

Just because you don’t homeschool your kids doesn’t mean you have to completely disregard writing for homeschooling magazines. You won’t make it rich when writing for homeschooling magazines, but it is nice to have another market in your freelance writing rotation.

RELATED

Ruth O’Neil is a freelance writer who has published hundreds of articles in dozens of magazines, as well as four novels and several devotionals. She homeschooled her children for 20 years and is now teaching English and writing classes at a homeschool co-op. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing quilts, reading all the books she can get her hands on, canning a variety of foods, and especially spending time with her family. Ruth and her husband have been married for more than 30 years. They have three married children and two grandchildren. You can find her at https://www.ruthoneilauthor.com

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