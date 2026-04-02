Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/02/2026

April 2, 2026 No Comments

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REMINDER!!! START-TIME FOR THE SPRING, 2026 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS IN 17 DAYS!!

1st Place: $300 + a free book publishing package from BookLocker valued at $975; 2nd Place: $250; 3rd Place: $200; + 100 Honorable Mentions! Those writers receive a free ebook of their choice from BookLocker.com. 

Read all past winning topics and story, and sign up, RIGHT HERE!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Full-time Remote SW Washington Reporter/Producer – Pays $70K-$78K/year.
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Full-time Remote Multimedia Journalist – Pays $70K-$80K/year.
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Full-time Remote Eastern Oregon Reporter – Pays $70K-$78K/year.
Oregon Public Broadcasting

Freelance Brand Writer
blind ad

Full-time Remote Technical Writer
SprezzMC

Full-time Remote Technical Writer – to support a high-visibility U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) prototype initiative
Zachery Piper Solutions

Full-time Remote Prologue Report Writer – Pays $40-$60/hour.
CFS

Freelance Anime Features Writer
Comic Book Resources (CBR)

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer
GovCIO

Full-time Remote Junior Proposal Writer
GovCIO

Full-time Remote CANES Technical Writer
Zachary Piper Solutions

Full-time Remote Medical Writer – Life Sciences
WorkLlama, Inc.

Full-time Remote Healthy Planet Report Writer
Eightelevengroup

Freelance Cybersecurity Content Writer
Siege Media

Full-time Remote Nuclear Procedures Writer III – Pays $55/hour.
Dominion Energy

Freelance Technical Writer & Business Analyst
Koitecc Solutions

Full-time Remote Senior Proposal Writer — Strategy & Storytelling
GovCIO

Full-time Remote Proposal Strategist – Proposal Writer
Southern Scripts

Full-time Remote Content Writer & Developer – Thought Leadership
Arcbound

Full-time Remote Public Relations Writer
Fuku

Full-time Remote Content Writer
Primesay

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer – Structured Content Expert
Parexel

Full-time Remote Federal Proposals Writer and Pipeline Analyst
SSC

Freelance B2B Health Tech Content Writer
24 Seven Talent

Full-time Remote Managing Editor
AAJA25

Full-time Remote Editor
Saphly

Full-time Remote Senior Editor
Inizio Evoke

Full-time Remote Associate Digital Editor
MissionWired

Full-time Remote Test Editor
Rhode Island Bar Assn.

Full-time Remote Newsletter Editor
Courier Newsroom, Inc.

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

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