Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/16/2026

April 16, 2026 No Comments

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REMINDER!!! ***THIS SATURDAY*** IS START-TIME FOR THE SPRING, 2026 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST!!

1st Place: $300 + a free book publishing package from BookLocker valued at $975; 2nd Place: $250; 3rd Place: $200; + 100 Honorable Mentions! Those writers receive a free ebook of their choice from BookLocker.com. 

Read all past winning topics and story, and sign up, RIGHT HERE!

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Full-time Remote Staff Writer – Pays $72K-$74K/year
Hunger Matters – Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Full-time Remote Enterprise/Investigative Reporter – Pays $55K-$65K/year
BoiseDev

Freelance Graphic Designer with Editing Skills
The Goshen News

Full-time Remote Associate Editor – Pays $50K-$80K/year
Warren Communications News

Freelance Book Reviewers
Readers Lane

Full-time Remote Associate Director, Publications, Communications – Pays $85K-$90K/year
The Carter Center

Full-time Remote Technical Writer
blind ad

Full-time Remote Service Writer
jubsfernandes

Full-time Remote Proposal Writer
RSI Security

Full-time Remote Technical Writer
SprezzMC

Full-time Remote Procedure Writer – in Texas
Enercon Services, Inc.

Full-time Remote Junior Book Ghostwriter
Destination Certification, Inc.

Part-time Remote SEO Content Writer and Transcript Editor
Speakeasy Marketing Inc.

Part-time Remote Copywriter
CodeGeniusRecruit

Full-time Remote Sr. Writer
Aha!

Full-time Remote Technical Content Strategist
Walrus Foundation

Full-time Remote Content Writer
Compound Content Studio

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter
dotdotdash

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter
RemoteHunter

Full-time Remote eCommerce Copywriter
Prosana

Full-time Remote SEO Content Writer
Inspira Education

Full-time Remote Spanish Language Specialist
Digitive

Freelance Writer
recruiter

Freelance Mandarin Language Specialists
recruiter

Part-time Remote Creative Copywriter
CRUMBS

Part-time Remote Brief Writer – Colorado Licensed Attorney
Bachus & Schanker, LLC

Freelance Language Specialist – Hawaiian – Pays $40-$95/hour.
Crossing Hurdles

Full-time Remote Senior Performance Copywriter
SimplePractice

Freelance Social Media Operations & Creative Specialist
Group O

Full-time Remote Technical Writer, B2B SaaS
Experian

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

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