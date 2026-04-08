Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/08/2026

April 8, 2026 No Comments

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NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete this form: http://writersweekly.com/post-job

Full-time Remote Higher Education Reporter – Pays $75K-$100K/year.
EdSource, Inc.

Full-time Remote Science Policy News, Director – Pays $122K-$135K/year.
American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Full-time Remote Editor-in-Chief & Chief Content Officer
The Root

Full-time Remote National Brand Anchor & Senior Content Producer – Pays $120K/year + incentives
MCI

Freelance Freelance Reporter
Inland Valley Publishing Co / The Independent Newspaper

Part-time Remote DTRA Technical Writer
HugoNet

Full-time Remote Senior Writer, Politics
The Slate Group

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer
recruiter

Full-time Remote Attorney Writer
recruiter

Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer
Oasis Landscape Services Inc

Full-time Remote Technical Writer/Editor 3
Ampcus, Inc

Freelance Reviewer for News and Finance Content
Clark Bros Holdings LLC

Freelance Environmental YouTube Script Writer – Pays $30-$38/hour.
Compose.ly

Freelance Comedy Writer – Pays $40/hour.
Betches Media

Freelance Tech & Finance Reporter
Observer Media

Full-time Remote Medical Communications & Publishing Consultant
Medara

Freelance Chinese Content Writer – Pays $30/hour.
Crossing Hurdles

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter – Pays $115K-$140K/year.
Nav Technologies, Inc.

Full-time Remote Senior Conversion Copywriter – B2B Tech
BairesDev

Part-time Remote Philosophy Expert – Pays $25-$60/hour.
Mercor

Freelance Journal Selection and Pre Submission Peer Reviewer – Emergency medicine
Cactus Communications

Freelance Linguistics Specialist – English to Cantonese
Cactus Communications

Full-time Remote Content Specialist
One Identity

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief (scientific researcher)
Hala Publishing Group

Full-time Remote Senior Acquisitions Editor – Health and Health Sciences
Goodheart-Willcox

Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, Australian English
IXL Learning

Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, British English
IXL Learning

Full-time Remote Platforms Editor, Special Projects
USA TODAY Co., Inc.

Full-time Remote IT Technical Writer
LifeStance Health

Freelance Content Writer
ChurnZero

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