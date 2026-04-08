Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/08/2026

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Full-time Remote Higher Education Reporter – Pays $75K-$100K/year.
EdSource, Inc.
Full-time Remote Science Policy News, Director – Pays $122K-$135K/year.
American Institute of Physics (AIP)
Full-time Remote Editor-in-Chief & Chief Content Officer
The Root
Full-time Remote National Brand Anchor & Senior Content Producer – Pays $120K/year + incentives
MCI
Freelance Freelance Reporter
Inland Valley Publishing Co / The Independent Newspaper
Part-time Remote DTRA Technical Writer
HugoNet
Full-time Remote Senior Writer, Politics
The Slate Group
Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer
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Full-time Remote Attorney Writer
recruiter
Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer
Oasis Landscape Services Inc
Full-time Remote Technical Writer/Editor 3
Ampcus, Inc
Freelance Reviewer for News and Finance Content
Clark Bros Holdings LLC
Freelance Environmental YouTube Script Writer – Pays $30-$38/hour.
Compose.ly
Freelance Comedy Writer – Pays $40/hour.
Betches Media
Freelance Tech & Finance Reporter
Observer Media
Full-time Remote Medical Communications & Publishing Consultant
Medara
Freelance Chinese Content Writer – Pays $30/hour.
Crossing Hurdles
Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter – Pays $115K-$140K/year.
Nav Technologies, Inc.
Full-time Remote Senior Conversion Copywriter – B2B Tech
BairesDev
Part-time Remote Philosophy Expert – Pays $25-$60/hour.
Mercor
Freelance Journal Selection and Pre Submission Peer Reviewer – Emergency medicine
Cactus Communications
Freelance Linguistics Specialist – English to Cantonese
Cactus Communications
Full-time Remote Content Specialist
One Identity
Full-time Remote Editor in Chief (scientific researcher)
Hala Publishing Group
Full-time Remote Senior Acquisitions Editor – Health and Health Sciences
Goodheart-Willcox
Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, Australian English
IXL Learning
Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, British English
IXL Learning
Full-time Remote Platforms Editor, Special Projects
USA TODAY Co., Inc.
Full-time Remote IT Technical Writer
LifeStance Health
Freelance Content Writer
ChurnZero
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