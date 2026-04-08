Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/08/2026

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Full-time Remote Higher Education Reporter – Pays $75K-$100K/year.

EdSource, Inc.

Full-time Remote Science Policy News, Director – Pays $122K-$135K/year.

American Institute of Physics (AIP)

Full-time Remote Editor-in-Chief & Chief Content Officer

The Root

Full-time Remote National Brand Anchor & Senior Content Producer – Pays $120K/year + incentives

MCI

Freelance Freelance Reporter

Inland Valley Publishing Co / The Independent Newspaper

Part-time Remote DTRA Technical Writer

HugoNet

Full-time Remote Senior Writer, Politics

The Slate Group

Full-time Remote Senior Medical Writer

recruiter

Full-time Remote Attorney Writer

recruiter

Full-time Remote Senior Technical Writer

Oasis Landscape Services Inc

Full-time Remote Technical Writer/Editor 3

Ampcus, Inc

Freelance Reviewer for News and Finance Content

Clark Bros Holdings LLC

Freelance Environmental YouTube Script Writer – Pays $30-$38/hour.

Compose.ly

Freelance Comedy Writer – Pays $40/hour.

Betches Media

Freelance Tech & Finance Reporter

Observer Media

Full-time Remote Medical Communications & Publishing Consultant

Medara

Freelance Chinese Content Writer – Pays $30/hour.

Crossing Hurdles

Full-time Remote Senior Copywriter – Pays $115K-$140K/year.

Nav Technologies, Inc.

Full-time Remote Senior Conversion Copywriter – B2B Tech

BairesDev

Part-time Remote Philosophy Expert – Pays $25-$60/hour.

Mercor

Freelance Journal Selection and Pre Submission Peer Reviewer – Emergency medicine

Cactus Communications

Freelance Linguistics Specialist – English to Cantonese

Cactus Communications

Full-time Remote Content Specialist

One Identity

Full-time Remote Editor in Chief (scientific researcher)

Hala Publishing Group

Full-time Remote Senior Acquisitions Editor – Health and Health Sciences

Goodheart-Willcox

Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, Australian English

IXL Learning

Freelance Content Localization Editor – English Education Videos, British English

IXL Learning

Full-time Remote Platforms Editor, Special Projects

USA TODAY Co., Inc.

Full-time Remote IT Technical Writer

LifeStance Health

Freelance Content Writer

ChurnZero

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