AMAZON DATA CENTERS GOT BOMBED BY IRAN – Why Authors Should Never Rely on Just One Platform to Sell Their Books – by Gary Sturgis – Bestselling Author of: SURVIVING GRIEF – 365 Days A Year

If there’s one lesson independent authors learn over time, it’s that putting all of your eggs in one basket is rarely a good long-term strategy.
For many writers, that basket often ends up being Amazon. And for good reason. Amazon has enormous reach, global distribution, and a powerful review ecosystem that can help books gain visibility. It’s an incredible tool for authors.
But it shouldn’t be the only one.
Recently, there was a moment that served as a rather dramatic reminder of why diversification matters. News broke that Iranian drones had struck three Amazon data centers, temporarily disrupting services and bringing parts of the platform offline. Suddenly the giant that so many authors rely on wasn’t functioning the way everyone expected it to.
And, as luck would have it, the timing for me was almost comically unfortunate.
Just before that happened, I had posted on social media asking my followers to leave a review for one of my books on Amazon. Reviews are incredibly important for authors. They help other readers decide whether a book might resonate with them, and they signal to algorithms that a book deserves to be shown to more people.
But when my followers tried to leave their reviews, many of them couldn’t.
Amazon was down.
Within minutes, I started receiving messages:
“Gary, I tried to leave a review but the site isn’t working.”
“I can’t submit my review.”
“Is Amazon down?”
Suddenly my simple request had turned into a logistical nightmare.
Fortunately, there was an easy solution. I simply redirected readers to other places where my books are listed, Goodreads, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers. Many of them happily left their reviews there instead.
Problem solved.
But the experience highlighted something important for authors and creators of any kind and that was platforms are tools, not guarantees.
Even the largest companies in the world experience outages, technical issues, or unexpected disruptions. When that happens, authors who depend entirely on a single platform can find themselves temporarily stuck.
Diversifying where your book is available, and where you encourage engagement, creates resilience.
When readers can find your work in multiple places, several good things happen:
- If one platform experiences problems, readers still have other options.
- Your audience has more ways to leave reviews and interact with your work.
- You reach readers who prefer different retailers.
- You build a broader digital footprint for your book.
Think of it less like abandoning one store and more like opening additional doors.
Amazon may still be the biggest door. But it doesn’t have to be the only one.
Independent bookstores, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, Kobo, Apple Books, and others all represent opportunities for readers to discover and support your work. My publisher, BookLocker, offers distribution to thousands of physical and online stores.
And sometimes, when a drone, a server outage, or a mysterious Internet hiccup decides to interrupt the day, it’s comforting to know that your entire publishing world isn’t resting on a single website staying online.
In the end, diversification isn’t just good business.
It’s good peace of mind.
To get YOUR free copy of Surviving Grief During the Holidays, contact Gary directly.
Gary’s books:
- SURVIVING GRIEF: 365 Days a Year
Surviving Grief – 365 Days a Year is a follow-up to Gary’s bestselling book Surviving – Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing. Gary offers you reassuring guidance and comforting advice as you travel through your personal grief journey.
- The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook: Exercises For Working Through Grief
The SURVIVING GRIEF Workbook provides a roadmap for your grief while reminding you that there’s no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way to grieve. It’s filled with the heartfelt guidance you’ll need to help guide you on your path to healing.
- What Feeds Your Soul?: Finding Light in the Shadow of Grief
WHAT FEEDS YOUR SOUL? offers gentle reflections and compassionate guidance for those journeying through grief—helping you tend to your spirit, honor memories, and find comfort, strength, and light amid loss.
- Surviving: Finding Your Way from Grief to Healing
There is a way out of grief. It will take time, but the pain will lessen, and your heart will heal. You will survive, and this book shows you how.
- GRIEF: Hope in the Aftermath
I wrote this book to help others like me who are on a journey of grief. I consider it a handy “companion” to use along the way. If you have experienced a tragic loss, or know someone else that has, the road of grief doesn’t have to be walked alone.
- SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays
Loss doesn’t take a holiday. When the world sparkles with lights and laughter, grief can feel even heavier. SURVIVING GRIEF During the Holidays is a compassionate companion for those navigating the season after loss.
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Gary Sturgis survived the greatest loss of his life and now works as a Grief Specialist, Bereavement Facilitator and Speaker, guiding and supporting others in their struggle with grief. He finds it an honor to help those that are grieving a loss navigate their way through the maze of grief in a very personal and meaningful way. He lives by the ocean in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Contact Gary directly RIGHT HERE. Gary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivingGriefGarySturgis
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