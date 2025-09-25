7 Paying Food and Drink Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you want to expand your writing portfolio into this niche, there are plenty of paying markets looking for writers like you. From culinary magazines to digital media agencies, these markets offer numerous opportunities for writers who can turn ingredients, flavors, recipes, and culinary creativity into words.

In this article, we’ll discuss paying food and drink markets for writers with details on what each market publishes, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and submission guidelines.

Distiller Magazine is the American Distilling Institute (ADI)’s official print and online magazine covering the art, science, and business of craft distillation. They are seeking submissions on insightful interviews and inspiring profiles of noteworthy individuals in the craft spirits industry, in-depth explorations of various aspects of production, business, or science, timely reporting on industry trends, and any other topic relevant to craft distillers. The ideal length of their print features is between 1,200 to 2,000 words, while that of online stories is between 300 and 500 words. Distiller Magazine pays a base rate of $0.50/word for print features and $100 per online story.

Submission guidelines: https://distilling.com/distiller-editorial-style-guide/

Wine Enthusiast is one of the most popular wine magazines, telling stories that cover the beverage niche from spirits and cocktails to beer and beyond. They target both the still-learning drinkers and the seasoned aficionados. Wine Enthusiast is open to submissions on explainer pieces, profiles, recipes, buying guides, pairing guides, first-person opinions, reported listicles, and breaking news. Their articles range from 600 to 1,200 words, depending on the nature of the story. At Wine Enthusiast, rates begin at $0.50/word depending on the depth and complexity of the piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.wineenthusiast.com/how-to-pitch/

The Dirty Spoon

The Dirty Spoon is an online journal about the food and beverage culture. They publish the latest in music, interviews, essays, and memoirs from authors, chefs, and aficionados globally. They welcome pitches and full manuscripts on nonfiction essays, profiles, and interviews. Typical length for finished essays runs between 800 and 1,500 words. The Dirty Spoon offers an honorarium of $25-$50 based on the length and style of the piece and whether it has been published elsewhere.

Submission guidelines: http://www.dirty-spoon.com/submissions/

Pellicle is a famous UK-based drinks magazine covering beer and pubs, wine and cider, food, and other beverages. They publish essays and articles that address the intersection between people, places, and drinks. They are interested in stories that focus on drinks and hospitality culture tailored to UK readers. Their feature articles are approximately 1,500 words, while long reads span beyond 2,000 words. Pellicle pays £0.25 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.pelliclemag.com/pitching

VinePair is one of the leading digital media agencies delivering accessible, inspiring, and entertaining content about drinks culture and trending topics on wine, spirits, and beer. They are open to submissions for features, news articles, personal essays, cocktail recipes, reported articles, profiles, and Q&As. According to Who Pays Writers, VinePair pays $0.27 per word depending on the length and complexity of the piece.

Submission guidelines: https://vinepair.com/how-to-pitch-vinepair/

Magic at the Margins

Magic at the Margins is a digital newsletter publishing unique and inclusive content that explores history, culture, nuance, and identity through the lens of food and beverage. It also addresses essential skills related to food and beverages, such as mixology and knife skills. They are open to pitches on a wide range of topics, from simple practical skills to complex historical significance. Magic at the Margins is one of the best-paying markets in this niche, offering a competitive rate of $1 per word, capped at $1000. Most stories range between 800 and 1,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.feedthemalik.com/post/how-to-write-for-magic-at-the-margins

Grand Rapids (GR) Food Magazine is an online magazine that explores the food and drink culture of West Michigan. They publish in-depth restaurant reviews, chef profiles, and profiles of food and drinks made in West Michigan. They are looking for front/ back of the book items as well as feature pieces. Front/ back of the book sections cover restaurant reviews, things to do, and places to see. Feature articles should be between 1,200 and 3,000 words in length, while front/ back of the book pieces should be approximately 600 to 700 words. GR Food Magazine pays 40 cents per word.

Submission guidelines: https://foodmagazine.food.blog/write-for-us/

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.