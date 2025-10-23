11 Regional Family and Parenting Magazines That Pay Writers – by Karoki Githure

Want to pitch a family and parenting magazine, but you don’t know where to start? Worry not! We’ll discuss 11 regional family and parenting magazines that are always on the lookout for fresh, original voices who can offer parenting advice, share relatable family stories, or highlight local events and resources.

We’ll highlight what each publication covers, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and links to their submission guidelines. From Hudson Valley Parent to CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, these regional magazines offer a chance to showcase your writing prowess while still earning an income. Let’s get started!

Hudson Valley Parent is a resourceful publication for families living in New York’s Hudson Valley region. This magazine offers practical advice on various topics, including parenting, education, health, travel, outdoor activities, and family life, all tailored for local readers. They are seeking original stories that focus on local families and the Hudson Valley’s family life. They welcome pitches from both local and national writers. Most of their feature articles range between 700 and 1,200 words. Hudson Valley Parent pays $80 -$120 per article, depending on its length and complexity.

Submission guidelines: https://hvparent.com/Pages/WritersGuidelines.aspx

Birthing Magazine is a quarterly publication of Birth Unlimited, a Canadian non-profit organization. This magazine aims to provide Canadian families with information about pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond. They are open to pitches from writers across the globe on topics such as fertility, pregnancy, midwifery care, homebirth, attachment parenting, and breastfeeding. The length of the articles here varies from 1,500-2,500 words. Birthing Magazine pays an honorarium of $50 CAN per published article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.birthingmagazine.net/submissions/

Western New York Family Magazine is a popular publication among families in Western New York. It’s known for its well-researched articles that aim at making a working parent’s life easier as they juggle their demanding roles and responsibilities. They welcome submissions for non-fiction articles from local and global writers on topics such as surviving the newborn, preschool, school-age, and adolescent years. This publication pays $40-$150, depending on the type and length of the article. The articles range between 950 and 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.wnyfamilymagazine.com/writer-s-guide/writer-s-guidelines

As the name suggests, Alaska Parent is a family and parenting magazine targeting families in Alaska. They publish well-written, easy-to-read stories that cover all stages of parenting. They are looking for feature articles and tips covering topics such as local interests, pregnancy & babies, health & wellness, education, travels, hands-on family activities, and “how-to” articles that will make family life easier. Alaska Parent magazine publishes articles ranging from 150-1200 words. Alaska Parent pays $40-$200 per accepted piece.

Submission guidelines: https://alaskaparent.com/write_for_us.html

Based in Southeast Michigan, Metro Parent is a comprehensive resource for local parents. It covers all aspects of parenting, from raising toddlers and teenagers to staying healthy, choosing a new school, and finding activities to do with kids around town. They are looking for informative family and parenting content tailored for local readers. Metro Parent pays $25-$200 per article for pieces ranging between 50-2,500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.metroparent.com/write-for-metro-parent-magazine-and-website/

Chicago Parent is a parenting magazine that targets families living in Chicago. They connect families with the best local resources, parenting advice, things to do with kids, and much more. They are open to pitches from local writers on a wide range of topics, among them childcare, education, balancing family and work life, and tips on handling everyday joys and challenges of parenting. Chicago Parent pays $25-$100 per article for pieces between 300 and 1,500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.chicagoparent.com/uncategorized/write-chicago-parent/

Black Hills Family is a parenting magazine serving families in South Dakota and the surrounding areas. As Black Hill’s all-in-one parenting resource, they cover everything from parenting advice and family-friendly stories to local community events and happenings. They are interested in submissions on topics relating to families and parenting, health and wellness, education, pregnancy and babies, nutrition, technology, sports and fitness, etc. The topics vary depending on the publication, so be sure to check their editorial calendar before submitting your pitches. This magazine accepts feature articles between 650 and 800 words and other articles between 200-400 words. They pay $0.05-0.08 per word based on the length and complexity of the pieces.

Submission guidelines:

https://blackhillsfamily.com/write-for-us/

https://blackhillsfamily.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/BH-PARENT-WRITER-GUIDELINES.pdf

Richmond Family Magazine (RFM) is a bi-monthly magazine published for the Metro Richmond, Virginia, readership. They are known for their informative articles on family issues such as parenting, health and wellness, learning, arts and entertainment, community events, and travel. They seek thoughtful, well-written stories that address the different aspects of family life in the Richmond area. Articles here range from 1,000 – 2,400 words. RFM offers a $100 Target gift card to the contributors.

Submission guidelines: https://richmondfamilymagazine.com/submissions/

Covering Northern California, Bay Area Parent offers parenting advice and inspiration, education insights, health and wellness information, and local events coverage for families in the region. They seek well-written articles with a strong local perspective on family, parenting, and beyond. They recommend articles between 600 and 1,800 words. This publication offers a competitive rate of 25 cents a word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.bayareaparent.com/writers-guidelines/

CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine is a popular magazine in Central Virginia, offering resourceful and timely local editorial content that makes parenting fun and easier. They are open to submissions on engaging feature stories that cover topics such as parenting, education, dining, art, entertainment, and local events and resources. Topics vary based on the editorial calendar. Their ideal article length is between 500 and 1,500 words, with a payment of $75-$250 per piece based on its length and complexity.

Submission guidelines: https://charlottesvillefamily.com/write-for-charlottesvillefamily-magazine/

Minnesota Parent is the go-to Twin Cities’ parenting publication for helpful parenting resources, ideas & inspirations, and local family-friendly events. They are looking for lively local stories packed with relevant information on topics like maternity, childbirth, childcare, education, toys, technology, travel, and outdoor activities. Be sure to check the editorial calendar to get an idea of the specific topics open for submissions. According to Who Pays Writers, Minnesota Parent pays $0.15/word for articles between 400 and 1,200 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.minnesotaparent.com/contribute/

RELATED

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.