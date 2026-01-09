8 Paying Science and Tech Markets for Freelance Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you enjoy translating complex scientific and technical topics into clear, accessible English for the general public, numerous publications would be delighted to purchase your stories. These publications accept both seasoned writers and anyone with a passion for tech and science. To increase the chances of your article getting accepted, you must follow their guidelines to the letter. Most importantly, familiarize yourself with their published articles to understand what they need before pitching your ideas.

The Distillations is a museum and library that collects, preserves, shares, and interprets the rich past of science. It explores the lesser-known and, at times, most overlooked aspects of the history of tech and science. They are looking for talented writers with a background in magazine feature or historical research writing, who can uncover historical angles in numerous contemporary topics while unearthing lesser-told history. This publication pays $1.25 per word for features, $400 for interviews, and a flat fee of $750 for profiles, columns, and essays.

Submission guideline: https://www.sciencehistory.org/stories/pitch-a-magazine-story/

Founded in 1880, Science Magazine has been at the center of numerous crucial discoveries over the last century. In the last century, this magazine published the first study that linked AIDS to the human immunodeficiency virus and the entire genome. Over the last few decades, it has expanded to encompass numerous science journals, including Science Signaling, Science Translational Medicine, and Science Immunology, among others. Their News Department has professional writers and editors who produce most of their news content. However, they do have an appetite for freelance contributions, and they do accept everything from 140-word news briefs to over 2,500-word feature and investigative projects. Their rates range from $1 per word for online-only content to about $1.25 for print-only content.

Submission guidelines: https://www.science.org/content/page/freelancer-guidelines

New Science is seeking tech and science stories that will inform, entertain, and captivate the general public. They do entertain pitches from biologists, physicists, and even writers with no science background. This publication covers high-impact stories, including terrorism psychology, advanced weaponry, and fascinating topics in pure science with no practical applications. They also look for content that finds interesting tech or scientific angles on the major news events. According to Who Pays Writers, New Science pays its freelance writers $0.63 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.newscientist.com/freelancers/

NetAdminTools.com is a full-time software media and news firm that started as a personal blog. This publication is seeking engineers, administrators, IT professionals, and students to provide thorough tutorials, reviews, guides, and top information about the IT world. If your article is published, you will receive between $50 and $250 via PayPal.

Submission guidelines: https://www.netadmintools.com/contribute-write-for-us/

The Ministry of Testing (MoT) is seeking both seasoned and new writers to draft articles for their website. The MoT accepts a wide range of content that is relevant to testers worldwide. Some of the general topics they accept include teamwork, models of learning, and communication skills. But your pitch should focus more on topics that affect testers and their work. This publication’s articles are between 1,500 and 3,000 words long, and you’ll receive £150 for each article.

Submission guidelines: https://help.ministryoftesting.com/en/article/36-why-write-with-ministry-of-testing

Previously known as Logic Magazine, this publication is a biannual digital and print magazine that features a mixture of creative and media styles. It accepts visual essays, speculative and science fiction, poetry, graphic stories, features, and reported articles. Logic (s) accepts content from all writers who are passionate about their fields. Their compensation for each article ranges between $1,200 and $4,000.

Submission guidelines: https://logicmag.io/pitch-us/

Founded in 2001, this publication provides a bridge between the general public and the research community. This publication offers tips, tools, and stories that make cutting-edge studies practical and accessible to the world. Greater Good rarely accepts freelance articles, but when it does, it prefers submissions from academic researchers, experienced journalists, and subject matter experts. Their base rate is $0.25 per word, but for research briefs, they pay $220, $300 for personal essays, and $300 for Q&A articles with interview subject matter.

Submission guidelines: https://ggsc.berkeley.edu/get_involved/write_for_us

Established in 2002, Gizmodo is one of the world’s first technology news blogs that’s dedicated to commentary and independent reporting on internet culture, science, and tech. This publication accepts pitches from authors who wish to draft narrative and investigative features, first-person essays, and mid-length reported content. Currently, they’re looking for topics on Earther, io9, consumer tech, and tech culture, among others. According to payment reports, Gizmodo pays about $0.33 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://gizmodo.com/how-to-pitch-gizmodo-and-io9-1819155900

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide (https://www.linkedin.com/company/freelance-writing-jobs-worldwide/posts/) and his personal website (https://karokigithure.com/).

