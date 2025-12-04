If you’re into trapping and hunting, several online publications would love to buy your stories! While some publications require you to have academic qualifications, most accept stories from seasoned outdoors writers with a passion for hunting and trapping. However, you must familiarize yourself with their other published stories to understand what they need and review their submission guidelines before pitching your ideas.

Rode&Rifle is a digital publication that’s dedicated to fishing, hunting, and all the related outdoor sports. They publish epic hunting and fishing stories, as well as the humor of adventures from the hunter’s perspective. They’re looking for great tales about trophy animals, destination stories, and any hunting skill you’d love to share. The publication isn’t looking for professional writers; they’re looking for adventurers who are hunters and also writers to share their stories. The life-changing stories should be between 1,500 and 3,000 words, and they pay $100 per published page. The Publications require one picture per 300 to 400 words.

Submission guidelines: https://rodandrifle.co.nz/contribute

Whitetails Unlimited Magazine is a digital publication by WTU, a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to the betterment of the white-tailed deer population. This publication accepts content covering several white-tails deer-related topics, including deer behaviors, deer hunting, cervid biology, and issues relating to hunting traditions, food plots, and conservation. WTU publishes its magazine four times a year, and each article should be between 1,000 and 2,000 words in length. They pay $375 for features without photos and $500 for stories with pictures.

Submission guidelines: https://www.whitetailsunlimited.com/write-for-wtu

Muzzle Blasts is a digital magazine that’s dedicated to sharing detailed information about muzzleloading guns. This publication encompasses all aspects related to the history of muzzleloading guns, including hunting using these historic weapons. Your hunting manuscript should describe the hunting area, the weapon used, and the potential danger in the wild. You can also include humorous situations to keep the story interesting. Articles are between 1,200 and 1,500 words long, and the pay ranges from $50 to $400.

Submission guidelines: https://www.nmlra.org/s/Writers-Guidelines-v2018.pdf

Trapper’s World is a vibrant platform featuring stories shared by trappers with other outdoor enthusiasts. This publication accepts feature-length and short stories that are trapping-related or of interest to experienced trappers worldwide. This platform isn’t just for professional writers; it also works with experienced trappers who love sharing their stories. Trapper’s World accepts feature-length stories from 1,500 to 5,000 words, and they pay up to $100 for features.

Submission guidelines: https://www.trappersworld.com/writers-guidelines/

Trapper’s Post is a digital platform that shares stories on all aspects of trapping. This publication accepts topics related to trapping methods, trapline organization/planning, handling fur, lure &bait, equipment, and personal experiences. Trapper’s Post accepts manuscripts from professional writers and seasoned trappers with something to share. They accept articles from 1,200 to 2,000 words and pay 10c per word. This publication can accept longer, more detailed stories, but they may need to split them into two parts and pay you for each article separately. They also accept personal experience articles from trappers below 16 years old for their “Young Trapper” department.

Submission guidelines: https://trapperspost.com/guidelines.html

Rokslide is a unique platform created by a group of individuals who breathe, eat, and live DIY western hunting 12 months a year. It’s one of the few places you will find unbiased hunting tips & tactics, workout/fitness routines, shooting tips, and gear reviews. This publication accepts backpacking, backcountry hunting, gear reviews, and hunting stories from avid hunters. Articles range from 500 to 2,000 words and pay between $50 and $500 per article. Once published, you may have to become a member of Rokslide and engage the readers in your article’s Q&A threads.

Submission guideline: https://rokslide.com/forums/threads/rokslide-article-submission-guidelines.25114/

Sports Afield is a premier hunting adventure magazine dedicated to individuals with a passion for high-end shooting and hunting, particularly in Africa and North America. It focuses on adventure hunts for certain species, including bears, moose, caribou, elk, sheep, leopards, lions, and buffalo. Sports Afield accepts big-game hunting destinations and hunting adventure stories. They accept feature articles with a maximum of 2,500 words and short content (800-1,200) for their Almanac section. Reports indicate that Sports Afield pays between $500 and $800 per article.

Submission guideline: https://sportsafield.com/submission-guidelines/

