COMPLAINTS about Draft2Digital / draft2digital.com

We compete directly with Draft2Digital. When we reject a manuscript, we do not refer those authors to Draft2Digital.

Many authors have never heard of Draft2Digital. That is probably because they have been an ebook-only publisher. As most authors know, print books STILL outsell ebooks. In fact, ebooks only account for only 25% of book sales. Why would any author choose to limit themselves to ebooks only?

Here is more information about Draft2Digital:

INTEGRATION WITH SMASHWORDS WILL TAKE “MANY MONTHS”

Authors should know that Draft2Digital acquired SmashWords, an ebook-only platform. How long do authors have to wait for the benefits of that? Who knows? Their website states, “The integration of our two platforms, as promised, will take many months.”

PRINT PROGRAM STILL IN BETA…AND THERE’S A WAITING LIST FOR IT

Draft2Digital claims to have a beta program for paperback books (it seems it’s been in “beta” for quite awhile now!). Their website currently states there is a WAITING LIST for it. So, if you need to publish a print book now (highly recommended because, as stated above, those sell far better than ebooks), you might want to avoid Draft2Digital. As of today, their website still says, “Sign up for the Print Beta Waiting list!”

AUTHORS MUST HAVE THEIR BOOKS PRINTED ELSEWHERE?

They say they can create paperback files (but not from epub files). However, authors must use other services to have the books printed. They mention “CreateSpace.”

That was the name Amazon KDP previously for their service – years ago! You can read numerous complaints about Amazon KDP RIGHT HERE.

COMPLAINTS POSTED ONLINE ABOUT DRAFT2DIGITAL

Below are links to specific complaints about Draft2Digital posted online:

Subject lines on Trustpilot –

Draft2Digital is a Heartless, Wicked and (word removed by WritersWeekly) Monopoly

Very bad service

Bad service

Worst publishing solution

The most aggregating Publishing…

Better Business Bureau complaints about Draft2Digital

ALSO SEE:

The worst self-publishing company has been sold to Draft2Digital

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

