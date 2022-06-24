More SCATHING COMPLAINTS about AuthorHouse / Author Solutions!

We compete directly with AuthorHouse. When we reject a manuscript, we never refer those authors to AuthorHouse.

As many of you know, AuthorHouse is owned by Author Solutions, which owns many other firms as well. Author Solutions calls itself “The Most Trusted Name in Self-Publishing,” which we find HILARIOUS!!!

Here are just a few quotes from the the NUMEROUS scathing reviews posted about AuthorHouse at the links appearing below.

“RUUUUUUNNN!!! Run far away! If there was an option for zero stars I would absolutely do it!” – Bryson G.

“It was the worst experience I have ever had with any vendor in my entire life.” – Matt T.

“DO NOT DO BUSINESS with them…” – TeAndrea P

“I have been requesting a refund for weeks…” – Michelle F.

“Never work with these people.” – Trey W

“Stay away from AuthorHouse.” – Susan F.

“…my experience them with as an Author has been appalling…” – E. H. Asamoah

“Overall this was a terrible experience.” – B. Bartley

“I did not like being handed off to a new person every other email.” – Blackbow

“Terrible at responding and doing their job” – ‘customer’

“No calls… no replying to emails. They got all the money they needed and now they have moved on to another poor author…” – Kim A.

“I have never seen a publishing house that has little concern for the quality of your book.” – ‘customer’

“There is not one person I can contact to resolve my issues. I get bumped from department to department and no one follows through with their promises to contact me.” – Beth

“After my inquiry I received two or three emails offering to have a chat, which is fair enough, but also so far 22 phone calls from a number that my phone can’t block, presumably some kind of automatic dialling.” – N. Hodgkinson

“I have made at least 10 phone calls and have written several e-mails over the past few weeks without response from those responsible for the fiasco.” – J. Amellio

“Authorhouse False Hope, Expensive Mistake” – Kim

“Since they did not want to print the manuscript, I have repeatedly asked for a refund which they have failed to honor.” – Kitty C.

“I believe authorhouse is wrongfully withholding my royalties” – C. Watson

“I sent them over $5.8k back in May under the belief that they would get me on the (New York Times Bestseller) list. I gave them everything I had foolishly in hopes they knew better than I did about book publication.” – TurnipCreed

You may think, when you see all of the Author Solutions’ companies online, that they are separate. However, they’re all owned by the same firm Some of them are:

AuthorHouse

iUniverse

Xlibris

Palibrio

Archway Publishing

Balboa Press

LifeRich Pubishing

Westbow Press

Patridge

and more!

They have partnerships with other firms as well. I’ve always wondered why one company needed so many identities. Incidentally, Author Solutions has been sued twice by their authors – class action.

There are no shortage of complaints about AuthorHouse online (and some of the comments are real doozies!!):

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU – 67 reviews with an average of 1.27 stars (out of 5). That’s an even lower star count than when we last researched Author Solutions.

TRUSTPILOT.COM – 119 one-star reviews! Interesting, TrustPilot is the logo Author Solutions uses on their homepage when they claim to be the “The Most Trusted Name in Self-Publishing.”

RIPOFFREPORT.COM – I stopped counting at 50 complaints

PISSEDCONSUMER.COM – 90 one-star reviews

YELP.COM – 49 one-star reviews

COMPLAINTSBOARD.COM – I stopped counting at 50 complaints. There are 12 whole pages of them!

The ALLIANCE OF INDEPENDENT AUTHORS has issued a “Watchdog Advisory” about Authorhouse.

LAWSUIT AGAINST AUTHOR SOLUTIONS

MORE LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AUTHOR SOLUTIONS (skip past the ads at the top of that page)

Somebody even wrote a book about them: THE AUTHORHOUSE SCAM

With the years and years of complaints about this company, we honestly can’t believe anybody pays AuthorHouse to publish a book anymore!

RELATED

“How can I find out which publishers are imprints of Author Solutions? They took me for $15,000.00!”

Complaints about AuthorHouse, Complaints about Xlibris, Complaints about iUniverse, Complaints about Trafford, etc., etc. – Angela Hoy

Is Author Solutions Having Problems? – Pay Cuts, “Stagnant” Leads, and More…

Employees (Allegedly) Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Info. about CreateSpace, Xlibris, Author Solutions, Infinity Publishing, Lulu, and Outskirts Press

Lots of Imprints and Lots of Complaints! Could You Unwittingly Crawl into Bed with Author Solutions?

Uh Oh! What are the Employees of Author Solutions Saying Since the Firm was Sold?! (a.k.a. AuthorHouse, iUniverse, Xlibris, Trafford, etc.)

“AuthorHouse Won’t Refund My Money. Who Should I Call?”

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience