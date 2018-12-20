Q – “I tried to publish my book through Amazon’s KDP Print (previously CreateSpace) but that has been a disaster. Can you publish it instead?”

Q –

I have a children’s book with cover and interior complete. I was going to try to publish it through Amazon’s KDP Print (previously named CreateSpace) but that has been a disaster. They can’t seem to put together the book without adding a bunch of blank pages at the end. Would you be willing to take a look at it and let me know if you would be interested in publishing it and what package you would recommend? I have an electronic version up if you would like to take a peek at it.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

-V.

A –

For books published through BookLocker, the total number of pages must be divisible by two and the last page must be left blank for the printer’s barcode and tracking info. We never add “multiple blank pages” to a book. I’m not sure why Amazon’s KDP Print is adding blank pages. Perhaps they want to pad the book so they can increase the price?

If you can submit ready-to-print pdf files, your book will qualify for BookLocker’s DIY program, which is only $78.

Step 1 of the publishing process for DIY authors is RIGHT HERE.

NOTE TO READERS: If you want to see BookLocker’s color-interior or black-and-white-interior specs, please CONTACT ME. I’ll be very happy to help. 🙂

