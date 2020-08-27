AND, MORE COMPLAINTS about AuthorHouse!

We compete directly with AuthorHouse. When we reject a manuscript, we never refer those authors to AuthorHouse.

As many of you know, AuthorHouse is owned by Author Solutions, which owns many other firms as well. You may think, when you see them online, that they are separate. However, they’re all owned by the same company Some of them are:

AuthorHouse

iUniverse

Xlibris

Palibrio

Archway Publishing

Balboa Press

LifeRich Pubishing

Westbow Press

Patridge

and more!

They have partnerships with other firms as well. I’ve always wondered why one company needed sooooo many identities. Incidentally, Author Solutions has been sued twice by their authors – class action.

There are no shortage of complaints about AuthorHouse online (and some of the comments are real doozies!!):

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU – 65 reviews with an average of 1.5 stars (out of 5)

TRUSTPILOT.COM – 50 one-star reviews

RIPOFFREPORT.COM – I stopped counting at 50 complaints

PISSEDCONSUMER.COM – 76 one-star reviews

YELP.COM – 27 one-star reviews

COMPLAINTSBOARD.COM – I stopped counting at 50 complaints. There are 11 whole pages of them!

The ALLIANCE OF INDEPENDENT AUTHORS has issued a “Watchdog Advisory” about Authorhouse.

LAWSUIT AGAINST AUTHOR SOLUTIONS

MORE LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST AUTHOR SOLUTIONS (skip past the ads at the top of that page)

Somebody even wrote a book about them: THE AUTHORHOUSE SCAM

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience